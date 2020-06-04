Sports editor’s note: The Arizona Interscholastic Association has realigned conferences/regions for the 2020-21 school year. This is the fourth part in a series looking at the realignment, with today’s story focusing on Yuma High’s 4A Southwest region.
For the fifth consecutive year, most of Yuma High’s athletic programs will be participating in the 4A Southwest region.
The region contains familiar opponents from years past, but with Gila Ridge making the leap to the 5A, two new teams (Dysart and Paradise Honors) enter the region. Buckeye, Estrella Foothills and Youngker are the other schools that round out the region.
Yuma High will see an increase in competition in a majority of the sports, including a monstrous uphill climb in girl’s basketball. The Criminals have lost 64 consecutive games – just five of those games have been single-digit losses – and haven’t earned a win since December 13, 2016 when they defeated San Luis 35-33.
But for second year head coach Shawn Jones, he’s put the recent struggles in the rearview mirror and anticipates a different season by the Criminals.
“I feel with what we have returning and everyone coming back, we’re going to come different this year. We’re going to have a much better output in production.”
Outside of Yuma High’s 0-17 season, each of the five other teams in the region acquired an above .500 record and reached the AIA postseason.
The stiff competition excites Jones.
“I feel good about the competition and I’m glad that we have this competition especially since we’re a 4A school,” he said. “And our out of region schedule is made of us 6A teams to prepare ourselves. I’m happy with the competition because the kids get to see exactly how they match up.”
The boys basketball team is also hoping to find their stride in its region under the leadership and play of senior point guard Alex Mosqueda.
“I think that was true of him last year,” head coach Curt Weber said on Mosqueda being more of an athlete then all-around guard. “As the season went on though, I thought he was becoming a much better basketball player. We did some things that featured him in the offense.”
He’ll be the focal point in the Criminals’ offense this year in a schedule that bolsters 10 regions games. They’ll face three region opponents that reached the AIA postseason last year.
“The region got tougher,” Weber said. “Everybody up there (Phoenix region teams) is decent. Beyond decent, they’re real decent. Buckeye probably is not quite what they were, but Estrella is probably going to be better.”
However, with Gila Ridge moving to 5A, Yuma High and Gila Ridge will not play each other this year for the first time since 2006 – when Gila Ridge High School didn’t exist.
“I don’t know what happened with that,” Weber said. “That all came from the AIA. (The AIA) assigned us Lake Havasu and Lee Williams.”
Boys and girls basketball is the only team orientated sports that Gila Ridge and Yuma will not play each other in this season.
Estrella Foothills and Youngker remain the two powerhouses in volleyball, as both teams made the AIA postseason and Estrella lost in the state title game.
The competition in boy’s soccer is scarce. Youngker was the only team to have a .500 or better record (7-5) last season, but failed to qualify for the postseason. While in girls soccer, Dysart, Estrella Foothills and Paradise Honors (3A last year) reached the AIA state playoffs. Yuma High compiled an 0-12 record.
The Criminals have lost 36 consecutive games (including the only three games in 2020) and sit in a region that saw three teams make the AIA postseason in 2019.
In baseball, Estrella Foothills was the only team to bolster a .500 or better record.