In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Mark Stoner, Marco Vilario and Larry Garrett won gross. Toby Wilson, Chuck McGuffie and MikeCostello were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Lyle Wheeler, Harry McKemy and Mike Vanatta were on the winning team.

In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Diana Bird, Tom Atwell and Richard Fox won with a 67.

