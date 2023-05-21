In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Mark Stoner, Marco Vilario and Larry Garrett won gross. Toby Wilson, Chuck McGuffie and MikeCostello were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Lyle Wheeler, Harry McKemy and Mike Vanatta were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Diana Bird, Tom Atwell and Richard Fox won with a 67.
WOJO, Ruth Dunn, Steve Etheridge and Bob Lauer were second at 71.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Cliff Weber won with 7.7 points. Shannon Mason was second just .1 back at 7.6. Don Martin was third with 4.77 points. In the Wednesday Al’s Picks Sherrie Rohloff took first. Rod Donner was second and Dale Balmer third. In the Friday Open Group scramble Tom McFarland, Connie Donner and Dale Balmer won with a 12 under par 60. Garry Sletten, Bob Lauer and Mike Niemi were second one shot back at 61. Dave Doherty, Dave Henager and Rod Donner were third in a 4-way playoff at 62.
In Twilight League play at Mesa del Sol Sean Toomey and Josh Schreiber won low gross in Wednesday’s Men’s black and blue scramble with a 36. Jim Allen and Bob Ricker won low net. In the Thursday’s Women’s 3-hole designated driver scramble format 3-hole segment winners were Debbie Stickney with Lorna Haslinger, Jessica Chase with Barb Sanders and Veronica Burton with Judy McGinnis. In the Friday Open Twilight League quota scramble Mike Niemi and Chef Jimenez won low gross with a 34. Eddie Nelson and Mark Ford won low net.
• May 27-29 at Desert Hills: 2023 Men’s Yuma City Golf Championship. Contact golf shop for entry forms.
• June 12 thru 15 at Mesa del Sol: Junior Golf Camp with Rich Walton. Sign up in golf shop, or call 928-342-1283 or at playmesadelsol.com.
• June 17 at Desert Hills: Women Golf Clinic. Sign up in golf shop.