Monday marked the first official Arizona Interscholastic Association football practices of the fall for 2A and 3A programs.
While Antelope won’t begin operation until later in the week, San Pasqual and Yuma Catholic High School strapped on their helmets and hit the field.
The Warriors, members of the 2A conference, return to 11-on-11 football for the first time since 2006. San Pasqual transitioned to an 8-on-8 style of football in the 1A conference in 2007.
And the Warriors resume football activities for the first time in nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their 2020 season.
“The kids have been really anxious to get after it,” San Pasqual head coach Daniel Gardener said.
Eleven participants persevered through the scorching Yuma heat on day one. Adjusting to their new gear and the beaming sun rays, it was noticeable the Warriors struggled adapting.
“That definitely got to them,” Gardener said. “They weren’t expecting that with the pressure from the helmet and the heat, it kind of sat them down a little bit. But something we’ve talked about is that it gets easier each day.”
Gardener noted his team has been in the weight room and practicing football related activities five days a week during the summer preparing for this moment.
“That’s something that’s really helped a lot,” he said.
Across town, the powerhouse that is Yuma Catholic looked crisp in their first official practice. The Shamrocks, coming off a 3A state championship runner-up finish in 2020, once again are primed for another deep postseason run.
Battling through the late-summer heat, the enthusiasm at YC was contagious.
“The energy was through the roof,” junior quarterback Richard Stallworth said. “We were all hyping each other up.”
“It was good for our first day,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth added. “It’s about guys getting adjusted to the heat and getting used to wearing helmets again. Overall, it was a pretty good effort.”
Touted as one of the most talented – and hard hitting – linebackers in the state, Jarred Marquez couldn’t contain his excitement as he threw his helmet on.
“I was stoked and it feels good getting back into it,” he said. “But I can’t wait until we’re in full pads and hitting.”
QB Stallworth, like he did all summer in 7-on-7s, threw the ball with great velocity and placement to his highly-touted receiving core led by Austin Rush. It’s the first time Stallworth has put on the YC helmet since the first quarter of the state championship game following his collarbone injury.
“It felt great and really refreshing to get back out there and put the helmet on and go out there and play football with the guys,” Stallworth said.
Even on day one, the Shamrock football team understands the importance of finding continued improvement in their game if they want another crack at the state title. QB Stallworth added his team needs to remain focused each day if their goals will be accomplished.
His dad/coach emphasizes the same message.
“Every day is one step at a time making sure you’re getting better and not regressing,” Stallworth said. “There can’t be wasted days...Main thing is we’re driving home to take care of all the little things and it’ll lead to big things later on.”
The Warriors and Shamrocks will practice in helmets-only the first three days, followed by three days of shoulder pads and helmets before transitioning into full pads next week.
4A-6A schools will begin fall practice Aug. 9.