Gila Ridge struggled mightily coming out of the gates, but just like they’ve done in 25 of the 26 previous meetings against Yuma High, the Hawks were able to sweep the Criminals in three sets with the scores 25-17, 25-12 and 25-8.
Tuesday’s season opening win marks the 27th consecutive win over the Criminals, including winning 80 of the 81 available sets.
“I didn’t know that stat,” Gila Ridge head coach Kayla Semler said. “That’s pretty cool. I tell the girls every game, ‘It doesn’t matter who we play, we need to get our business done’.”
Semler admitted in the past maybe some of her teams have taken their opponent lightly on some nights, resulting in subpar results. But this year Semler is aiming to get her team to perform every night like it’s a state championship match.
“We haven’t made the playoffs in years,” she said. “And in order to do that, we need to come out guns blazing every night and not hold play on who we’re playing.”
However, Yuma High maintained a back-and-forth lead during the opening set Tuesday night. But once the Hawks’ team settled in, they dominated the remainder of the game.
“We definitely had a rough start in the first set,” Semler said. “Set by set, we gradually started to play the way I know we know how to play...We were much more in sync.”
And the push towards the sweep began when seniors Amaya Evans and Brinley Hill formed a connection in the second set. Evans’ overpowering swing led to a team-high 11 kills and consistently found the gaping holes in the Yuma High defense. Hill acquired a team-high 16 assists in the win.
“Amaya was our top score,” Semler said. “She’s stepped up and she has great court awareness. She’s able to flex from outside to the middle position and her flexibility is definitely going to be a big boost for us this year.”
On the other side of the net, the Criminals now find themselves 1-96 in their last 97 games played. Yuma High took an early 10-6 lead and battled to a 14-14 tie in the opening set, but the back-and-forth affair quickly disappeared.
Despite the season opening loss under first-year head coach Tiffany Arriola, she’s pleased with the effort her team provided Tuesday.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement,” she said. “We still have a lot to work on, but overall, I’m pretty happy with the way they played. They never gave up and fought to the end.”
One of the upsides in the loss was Cali Becker for the Criminals. She tallied a kill, two blocks and four digs.
“She did everything I asked her to do,” Arriola. “She’s doing good as my setter and middle blocker. She’s playing two positions at once for us.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.