Perfect regular season? Check.
Best start in school history? Check.
Now, coach Kenny Dale and his Arizona Western men’s soccer team face a one-and-done situation Friday. Throw the 17-0 record out the window. AWC will host the NCJAA Region I Final Friday night against Yavapai – an opponent the Matadors have beaten twice this season.
The Matadors had a total of three marthes decided by one goal, but the games between Yavapai have been highly contested, with AWC earning one-point victories in each match.
“(This game) is a huge challenge,” said Dale. “They’re our top rival in the league … The biggest challenge is their willingness to play the long ball. Their speed and athleticism is very good, (along with) their tactical organization.”
The win would qualify the Matadors to their third Region title in program history – all during Dale’s tenure.
AWC is loaded with talent. And the Matadors, along with the rest of the ACCAC programs, participated in a spring season due to COVID delaying the start of the 2020 season and giving spring-enrolled freshmen a small taste of collegiate soccer. That experience has benefited the Matadors this fall.
“Maturity is the word we use a lot,” said Dale. “We talk about the spring like a rough draft. It was very awkward and we had games canceled. It was just a strange experience … Everything was different, but those guys really battled in the spring with the nine or so games we got in.”
The ability for players to garner minutes and develop chemistry is paying off and providing more depth for the Matadors.
“We’ve had some injuries, but we haven’t had a letdown tactically because we have such a deep bench,” said Dale. “We can bring different guys in at different positions. We also have a lot of versatility in our lineup.
With a win, AWC would be on the road next week and most likely facing Salt Lake City. A win in the District Championship will advance the Matadors to the NJCAA Division I national tournament for the second time in school history and the first time since 2019.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.