Steven Gutierrez’s bodybuilding days date back to his teenage years in the 1970s.
When Gutierrez first started training at the age of 14, Arnold Schwarzenegger was about to make a splash with the 1977 film “Pumping Iron.”
The film documented the 1975 Mr. Universe competition and inspired a generation of bodybuilders. Decades later, 58-year-old Gutierrez is as motivated as he ever has been.
One reason is his 19-year-old son, Cole, who is now following in his father’s footsteps. The two men recently competed during the NPC Patriots Challenge Muscle Contest in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Cole earned a bronze medal in the Men’s Physique division.
Meanwhile, Gutierrez took gold in all three divisions that he entered: Classic Physique Novice, Classic Physique Open and Masters Classic Physique 35+.
“How many fathers have an opportunity to be up on stage with their sons and share a rewarding experience like this?” Gutierrez said.
A father-son duo competing at the same event, much less medaling, is uncommon given the demands of bodybuilding.
Until recently, Gutierrez wasn’t living up to his past bodybuilding standards. A man who first competed when he was 17 began to notice he was slipping as a result of decades of undisciplined eating while serving as a chief deputy for Imperial County Sheriff’s Office until his retirement in 2017.
“I was a bit chunky,” Gutierrez said. “I liked to eat back then. You hang out with the sheriffs and all they want to do is go eat. I was sitting at a desk for the last 13 years, but I trained. Just not like this. When I retired, I said, ‘Look, I’m going to get healthy.’”
That was a bit of an understatement for the now lean and toned Gutierrez.
Gutierrez begins his day with a protein shake before he gets on his at-home stationary bike. He then transitions to working out four different body parts a day, seven days a week.
Bodybuilding requires serious discipline and a work ethic that tests one’s mental and physical fortitude.
Gutierrez’s approach to his daily workouts helps separate him from his competitors.
“When you’re getting tired and feeling unmotivated, it’s the drive of knowing the guy in front of you is working that helps me get through some of these workouts,” he said.
Having his son involved in the sport is further motivation.
Cole is still relatively new to the bodybuilding lifestyle, but suggested his father participate in Las Vegas – Gutierrez’s first competition since the early 1990s.
“We wanted to do a show together and I thought it would be a great idea,” Cole said. “I decided to do it with him for the memories. It was a lot of fun.
Four months of training together paid off for both men and filled Gutierrez with pride in his son.
“I was extremely proud of Cole and know this is another event that has provided him with valuable experience that he will use in future competitions,” Gutierrez said.
After not competing for 24 years, the elder Gutierrez certainly didn’t miss a beat.
The journey back to the stage, however, was challenging and unique due to gyms closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Guiterrez’s capitalized on 4th Ave Gym in Yuma remaining open during the early stages of the shutdown. Gutierrez said the pair’s success was largely due to the generosity of the gym’s staff and owners.
The family also has a gym in the garage at home, allowing father and son to continue to train despite the unusual circumstances.
Gutierrez’s determination after all these years since his first competition was the key ingredient to his achievements, though he is quick to share credit.
“I would like to thank my son, Cole, for his encouragement and inspiration for me to compete,” Gutierrez added. “Also, my wife, Stacy, for putting up with me during a challenging time and coach Pete Ciccone for his guidance and mentoring which resulted in my success.”
Now, his focus shifts toward the USA Championships, where Gutierrez will be battling for his professional card in December- a dream that soon could be a reality.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.