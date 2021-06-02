The Southwest PGA Junior Tour hosted its first tournament of the summer Wednesday at Desert Hills Golf Course.
In the boys 15-18 division, Derek McCoy (Lake Havasu) fired an 86 to edge Davin Gant by eight shots.
Jakub Kallinger won the boys 11-12 age group in the nine hole event.
In the boys 7-8 division, Oliver House took home first place.
Nicole Rascon won the girls 15-18 division, while Elizabeth Felix shot a 90 to win the girls 13-14 age group.
Yaritzi Felix (girls 9-10) and Rosie House (5-6) were the other winners in the first event.
The SW PGA Junior Tour will host its second tournament next Monday at Yuma Golf and Country Club. You can register at http://www.southwestpga.com/juniorgolf/swpgapreptour/.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.