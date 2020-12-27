There are a lot of expectations and goals being the Yuma Catholic starting quarterback.
High-powered offenses and state championships are the norm.
A year after YC had their worst season under head coach Rhett Stallworth, his son, Richard, took over the reins of the offense.
The Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Football Offensive Player of the Year was stellar, to say the least.
“It’s an honor,” Stallworth said about winning this award. “It’s a great feeling. Growing up, I’ve always dreamed about accomplishing this goal, but doing it in my first year, it’s a whole different feeling.”
Stallworth also credited his teammates for allowing him to accomplish so many feats in his first season as the YC starting quarterback.
Stallworth’s numbers weren’t just mentioned among the talented quarterbacks in the state of Arizona, but nationally as well.
He ranked first in the state in passing yards with 3,778 (12th nationally), first in passing TDs with 49 (6th nationally) and was second in passing yards per game with 377.8 (4th nationally).
His dad, Rhett, knew Richard had the ability to lead his air-raid style offense. After an intense offseason workout this summer, coach Stallworth had high hopes for his young signal caller.
“My expectations grew through the summer as I saw him competing for the job and saw what he was doing on the field. Then, when the season started, I saw him grow and mature and make better decisions...He looked like a veteran this year.”
QB Stallworth has grown up on the sidelines watching his dad lead YC to three state titles and was a part of many backyard throwing sessions as a kid.
The opportunity to play for his dad is a moment Richard will continue to cherish over the next two seasons.
“He’s harder on me than anyone else, but I’m grateful that he was,” Stallworth said, “because I’ve gotten to the point where I am right now. I’ve always dreamed about winning a state title or player of the year and potentially earning a scholarship. Without him, none of this can happen.”
Winning the state title will have to be on hold after the Shamrocks lost to Snowflake in the 3A state championship contest.
However, the Shamrocks will have two more opportunities under the father-son led offense to make a dream become a reality.
“I’d love to win one with him,” coach Stallworth said. “It would be the highlight of my career. It would be awesome. We’re working right now as we speak.”
The beginning of Stallworth’s offseason program is looking a little bit different this year after Stallworth suffered a broken collarbone on the third drive of the game in the season finale.
Stallworth remains optimistic during his recovery. The family motto is “Stallworth strong” and it’s a message he will be reminded of while his shoulder heals.
“It’s a little motto our family made,” Stallworth said. “Whether it’s getting hurt or something not going right, we always get through it. This collarbone is just a little road bump. I know I can get over it and I have to get bigger and stronger. It’s a terrible feeling falling short in the state title game.”
“It makes you want to strive to be better. I want the feeling of winning a state title.”
