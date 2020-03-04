In just two years of existence, girls’ high school wrestling has rapidly grown in the state of Arizona and Carolina Moreno has already established herself as one of the best wrestlers in the region.
Moreno, at 125-pounds, has yet to lose a match in her two years of Divison I high school wrestling. After achieving a perfect 14-0 record as a sophomore, Moreno cruised past her competition as she compiled a 27-0 record in her journey in becoming a back-to-back state champion.
She’s also the back-to-back Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Wrestler of the Year and became the second member in the family to win consecutive state titles after her dad, Pepe, achieved this feat in 1994 and 1995 for Cibola.
Her father’s experience and achievements have motivated and molded Moreno into the wrestler she is today.
“His character rubs off on me,” she said. “It kinda inspires me a little bit. He was able to do all these great things and I want to be able to accomplish all these great things as well.”
Going undefeated in consecutive years and claiming two state titles is challenging, but it was Moreno’s hard work and mindset that allowed her to continue to wrestle at a high intensity despite her dominating her competition each bout.
“I just kept reminding myself that the girls are training harder and harder, and that the competition is starting to pick up,” she said. “The girls are getting better, so I just keep telling myself that you have to keep working harder than everyone else.”
It’s tough for any team — or individual — to claim back-to-back titles because of the pressure one puts on themselves, however, for Moreno, that wasn’t the case in her return to another first place state finish.
“I didn’t feel like I had that much pressure on me,” she said. “I continued to go out there and have fun. I just made sure I was ready. Anything can happen in a wrestling match, but as long as you stay ready, get a good warm up and get your mind straight, you should be fine.”
Moreno was more than fine during her performance, as she pinned 20 opponents in her junior season, including Maryvale’s Tiffany Aguirre in 2 minutes and 52 seconds in the championship round.
After clinching another title, Moreno admitted she was happy following the conclusion of the championship round, but she has much higher aspirations to achieve before her senior season starts. Her goals begin with a busy spring and summer on the national circuit.
She’ll start her offseason with a visit to the Western Regional’s in Las Vegas in April before competing in the World Team trials in Texas during May. Moreno will also be going to the US Marine Corps/USAW National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.
According to FloWrestling, Moreno ranks 12th in the country amongst 122-pound girl wrestlers and her skills will be put to the test this summer.