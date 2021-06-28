The PGA Southwest Junior Tour Yuma District held its fifth local summer tournament on Monday and for the second time in three weeks, the tournament was held at Yuma Golf and Country Club.
Despite back-to-back bogeys and a triple-bogey on 17, John McMahon entered the final hole with a one shot lead over Brody Driedger. McMahon, a student at Gila Ridge High School, fended off a late comeback and won the boys 15-18 year-old division Monday.
Trent Karvoski drained a 40-footer on his opening hole for birdie en route to another Monday win in the boys 13-14 year-old division.
Scout Reese’s score of 46 edged Devyn Chavez by one shot to win the boys 11-12 year-old division. Ian Williams (boys 9-10) and Oliver House (7-8) each won their division. House fired a 2-over round in his six holes of competition.
Nicole Rascon (girls 15-18), Elizabeth Felix (13-14) and Itzell Golding (11-12) were the only competitors in their respective divisions.
Quetzal Golding (9-10) and Rosalie House (5-6) earned top honors in their division.
The summer tour will take next week off before resuming competition July 12 at Mesa del Sol Golf Club. Interested participants can register at https://swpgajr.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/swpgajr22/event/swpgajr2250/index.htm.