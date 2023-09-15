Swimmers from Kofa, San Luis, Somerton and Yuma High competed at Valley Aquatic Center on Thursday, in the first local meet for several of the schools this season.
The standouts of the meets were all Kofa swimmers, with every King swimmer recording times, as well as several personal bests throughout the afternoon.
“Our group did well today,” Kofa head coach Bill Packham said. “Our hard work is paying off. It’s fun to see the enjoyment on the kids’ faces when they realize they have swam their personal bests.”
Key performances came from the Kings included sophomore Jayven Wynn and senior Alexandra Brake, who led the team in sprint race times. Senior Kieran Paxton and junior Jacob Rouff led the team in the endurance races.
The Kofa boys 200 meter freestyle relay team of freshman Blake Wilkins, junior Dominic Gutierrez, junior Edgar Rodriguez and senior Ivan Lee led their team to the top boys relay finish of the meet. The girls 200 meter freestyle relay team including sophomore Alexa Baldovino, senior Alexandriya Brake, junior Aleah Hassan and freshman Sophia Rocha led their team to the top girls time and relay finish of the meet.
Kofa unified senior swimmer Hector Hernandez swam well in all of this individual and relay races.
Kofa swims again next Thursday at Centennial Park in Kingman. San Luis gets Gila Ridge and Cibola on Sept. 26 at Valley Aquatic Center. Somerton and Yuma High will join Lake Havasu and Cibola at Valley Aquatic Center next Thursday.