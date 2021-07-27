A closing par on the final hole at Yorba Linda Country Club during the Big West Women’s Golf Championship concluded Ali Schmunk’s freshman year at the University of Hawaii.
Schmunk, the former Yuma Catholic sensation and three-time Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Golfer of the Year, finished 34th in her final event.
The end result was well below Schmunk’s expectations she sets for herself.
“The conference (championship) was pretty rough on my behalf,” she admitted.
Despite the unexpected finish to end her first season as a Division I athlete, Schmunk persevered through an onerous year.
Arriving in the Aloha State during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schmunk and her teammates battled through restrictions and protocols that hindered their ability to grasp the day-to-day grind of being a collegiate student-athlete.
On-campus buildings and amenities were closed. And classes were administered through Zoom. No access to the gyms. Nothing. She was on her own.
“The fall was pretty hard,” she said. “It was hard to stay motivated. Outside of doing (golf) drills in my dorm, me and a few teammates went to the local public course since we weren’t allowed to arrange official team practices with the coach.”
Benefits of joining a Division I program are being a part of a workout and meal plan to prepare oneself for the grueling grind of college athletics. But Schmunk was unable to use the team weightlifting facility, along with being provided with limited access to Hawaii’s golf courses.
In order to stay connected with her new teammates away from the golf course, the girls organized a Zoom meeting every Tuesday to read a book concentrating on positivity.
“It helped us focus on our academics and prepare ourselves for golf the next semester,” Schmunk said.
With opportunities to gel in-person severely limited, and a team littered with incoming transfers, Schmunk admitted the team lacked leadership in a season where only six tournaments were scheduled. The Warriors finished 7th or worse in half of their competitions and Schmunk quickly had her eyes opened by the quality of her opponents.
“The competition in college is much stronger,” she said. “The girls can hit the ball further. Every aspect (in their game) is better and the competition is brutal...And it really makes you focus on yourself and your game.”
For Schmunk, her freshman campaign certainly didn’t begin as expected after an unusual fall semester and failing to qualify for Hawaii’s first tournament. Only five of eight members from each team participate in matches.
“Qualifying was difficult,” she said. “It was really disappointing. I put all my eggs in one basket and I was disappointed in myself. It was one of the hardest phone calls I’ve gotten from my coach (Stephen Binde).”
Schmunk, who was in uncharted territory, used her failure as motivation despite not being able to qualify for the next match due to having strep throat.
“I just grinded from there on out,” she said. “I wanted to be ready for the next stages of qualifying.”
Once Schmunk earned a roster spot in -the Jackrabbit Invitational in Las Vegas (Nev.), she never looked back.
In her first collegiate start, the former Shamrock dazzled. Schmunk rattled off a team-low – and career-low – 74 in the final round to earn a 6th place finish. She’d finish inside the top-10 in each of her first two tournaments for Hawaii.
“It was the best performance of my season and I proved to myself and the coach that I’m here to compete and be a team player,” she said. “I don’t care if I’m the fifth on the roster (in tournaments), I’m here to compete.”
Schmunk would go on to qualify for the final two tournaments – reeling off a streak of four consecutive events she participated in.
She finished her freshman year with a 77.4 scoring average, four tournament appearances and two top-10 finishes.
Despite building a solid foundation in the collegiate game, Schmuck noticed several weaknesses in her game she’s aiming to correct before her sophomore year. Strengthening her mental game and work on the putting greens has been the focus this summer for Schmunk.
“Having those two top-10 finishes, I know I have it in me,” she said. “It’s just about staying confident, my coach encouraging me and having a strong team dynamic is crucial...With everything we had to go through with COVID, your team is your family.”
Not only did Schmunk adjust to the improvement in competition and playing different variations of golf courses, she was exposed to a new life of traveling for matches.
“Having to fly and get COVID tested every single time we’d hop on a five hour flight was a new experience,” she said. “Your body gets used to max capacity, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
While several girls are departing from the program and the assistant coach becoming the men’s head golf coach for the Warriors, Schmunk is excited for the new wave of girls joining the team next year.
“It’s looking really good for us,” she said. “A lot of the girls have U.S. Amateur experience and they’re some of the top players in the country.”
And Schmunk has continued to put in the work this summer developing her own game. She practices on her putting stroke using Dustin Johnson’s modeled indoor putting mat every morning before work, traveled to Florida for a month to expose herself to new challenges on the course and has found herself in the gym aiming to build length off the tee.
“Playing from longer yardages in college, there’s a yardage gap no one really prepares you for,” she said. “Building club head speed and getting bigger to strengthen your ability (off the tee) is huge.”
Schmunk will return to Hawaii’s campus in mid-August with a confident mindset – and putting stroke – while aiming to build off her freshman season.