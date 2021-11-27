Emotions boiled and tears streamed down the faces of Yuma Catholic players Saturday night at Campo Verde High School.
YC fell to Snowflake 10-3, securing the Lobos’ second straight AIA 3A State Championship title.
It’s the third time in four years the Shamrocks have lost in the state title game.
“They’re playing their butts off,” said YC head coach Rhett Stallworth. “We’ve just lately kinda been cursed in this deal … You’d like to think, anytime you hold somebody to 10 points, you can win the game, especially at Yuma Catholic.”
YC (12-2 AIA) had an opportunity late to potentially tie the game. But facing 4th and 10 from their own 49 and less than two minutes remaining, the Shamrocks needed to reach the Snowflake 41 to move the chains.
YC junior quarterback Richard Stallworth surveyed the field before being flushed out of the pocket to his left. Stallworth rumbled past the 45 and stepped out of bounds while extending the ball near the 41. The refs ruled him out a yard short of the first down marker, giving possession back to the Lobos (13-1), who needed three kneel downs to end the game.
A tearful Stallworth admitted this loss is on him.
“I did everything I could and I came up short,” said the junior quarterback. “That’s my fault. I should have paid attention to where I was. I let my team down tonight. I didn’t do enough to put points on the board … This is my fault. We scored 3 points. Unacceptable.”
The three offensive points is the second-fewest points in coach Stallworth’s 13 years at YC.
“(Snowflake) didn’t do anything special,” said the quarterback. “We beat ourselves … Stupid mistakes that were our fault.”
A combination of conservative play-calling, dropped passes, fumbles and missed throws contributed to the season-low three points. YC was 1-for-3 in the redzone and never made it past the Snowflake 10.
“I think maybe I was a little too conservative at times too in the passing game,” admitted coach Stallworth. “I should have pressed it a few more times over the middle and intermediate areas. When you lose something like this, you second-guess everything you called. But we can fumble and turn the ball over. Again, we’re driving and drop a wide open ball at the five-yard line … We should have capitalized on those moments and our kids didn’t do that tonight.”
Stallworth acknowledged a potential missed call may have altered Saturday’s result. Late in the first half and clinging to a 3-0 lead, Stallworth found Logan Rush for a 30-yard catch in the endzone but the ref indicated Rush was out of bounds when his foot planted into the grass.
“That was a touchdown,” said coach Stallworth. “It didn’t get called and those are huge in the state championship. It’s a 10-point lead instead of three and changes the way this whole game is played. So, it is what it is and we have to deal with it.”
While the Shamrocks’ offense failed to generate any production, their defense shined in the loss. Jaxson Jones, Jarred Marquez and the rest of the 11-man unit arguably had their best performance this season.
Snowflake entered Saturday’s game averaging 44 points offensively. The Shamrocks held the Lobos to a season-low 10 points and pitched a shutout in the first half.
“We have to give our defense credit,” said coach Stallworth. “They played their hearts out.”
And Mario Martinez may have delivered the play of the year defensively for YC. Snowflake began imposing its will offensively running the ball and on 4th and 4, the Lobos broke a 44-yard before Martinez chased down the ball carrier and jarred the ball loose inside the two-yard-line.
The Shamrocks eventually jumped on the ball in the endzone and forced a touchback. However, to Jones, the defense didn’t do enough Saturday.
“We should have shut them out,” said the sophomore.
The 10 points are the fewest scored in a Snowflake postseason victory since 1987 when the Lobos defeated Round Valley 3-2.
Saturday’s loss stings, and rightfully so. The Shamrocks again failed to bring home another state championship. But Stallworth and Jones are already itching at the opportunity next season.
“It crushes me right now, but it adds more fuel to the fire,” said the junior quarterback. “ … We’re going to make it happen, I promise.”
Jones added: “I’m going to give everything I’ve got to make sure this (result) doesn’t happen again.”