Luke Stallworth emerged as the best boys golfer in town in his first season at the varsity level.
The 16-year-old sophomore is new to the sport.
He’s been playing for only a year and quickly showcased his natural ability this spring for the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks.
His efforts rewarded him with the 2020-21 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Golfer of the Year award.
“It means a lot,” Stallworth said. “I couldn’t be more excited and I’m very grateful to see all the hard work I’ve put in this year paying off.”
Stallworth, despite missing the first two matches of the season, found his rhythm early – posting team-low scores in the opening two events he participated in.
From there, the sophomore never looked back, as he fired multiple rounds in the 30s this year and capped off his strong season with a 33rd place finish at the Division III state golf tournament at Omni National Tucson.
Just like how he started his year, Stallworth fired a team-low 162 after rounds of 85 and 77 over the course of two days.
Hiss team-best finish helped the Shamrocks place 10th overall in the state tournament.
With Stallworth being relatively new to the game, YC’s schedule prepared him for the biggest tournament of the year.
The Shamrocks traveled to Phoenix, Tucson and Parker and were tasked with the challenge of adapting to new venues.
“I think what helped me the most was being able to see different courses and see how they play,” he said, “because before the season I hadn’t played a lot of different golf courses. It allowed me to develop better course management.”
And Stallworth put his knowledge and skills to the test after an opening round 85 in the state tournament. He’d quadruple-bogey the opening hole on day two before playing his next 17 holes at three-over par.
“It had to be my up and down game,” he said. “That really helped me.”
The multi-sport athlete at YC has already begun spring football practice, but golf remains at the forefront.
The soon-to-be junior is constantly at the golf course, aiming to polish his skills.
“I’ll be focusing on course management and know when to hit what shot at certain times,” he said. “And executing my tee shots, those hurt me at times this year.”
