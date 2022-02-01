A new one-lap track record was set and two drivers each swept three feature event wins, but perhaps the biggest story of the three-day show at Cocopah Speedway belonged to a 15-year-old driver.
Yuma’s Ryan Brooks drove off with her first career feature event win in the IMCA Sport Compact Division on Friday night, and nearly won again on Saturday night.
Brook’s win came on the third night of the three-night show that showcased the USCA-CRA non-wing sprint cars. Also on the card were the IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Stock Cars, Mini Dwarfs and of course the IMCA Sport Compacts.
Brooks’ win on Friday night came after she started outside on the front row, took the lead and then had to hold off Kevin Reuter, from San Diego, who won the Thursday night feature.
On Saturday night Brooks started on the pole with Reuter beside her, and held off Reuter for nearly the entire race until Reuter got inside late to take the win.
Brooks was not in the Thursday night lineup.
In the showcase division, Concord, Calif., driver Damion “The Demon” Gardner swept all four of the USAC CRA feature event wins.
He started the three-night show by setting a new track single lap record during Thursday’s qualifying, clocking in at 16.295 seconds.
The record held up until Saturday night, when Cody Williams, from Yorba Linda, Calif., the son of sprint car icon Rip Williams, turned in a 16.213-second lap.
In under-card action, Yuma’s Bobby Horton won all three of the IMCA Hobby Stock feature events, and Chase Hollatz, from Clear Lake, Iowa, won the Friday night IMCA Stock Car feature after Scott Sluka, from Casa Grande won the Thursday night feature.
The Stock Cars did not run Saturday night.
Also, Colton Murphy, from Temecula, Calif., won the Saturday night Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division feature and Brody Lopez, from Yuma, won the Mini Dwarf Masters Division feature.