A funny thing happened Wednesday night at Cocopah Speedway.
The winner of the special, 50-lap IMCA Sport Compact feature event wasn’t the center of attention afterward.
Nope, 14-year-old Ryan Brooks, from Yuma, emerged as the star attraction after she started 14th in the 18-car event that included former NASCAR star Kenny Schrader, and drove all the way up to third place at the checkered flag. And even when the race was over it wasn’t clear who actually finished second, it was that close at the end.
It was Brooks’ first time in a “full-size” stock car.
The win went to Billy Ayers Jr., from Phoenix, and second place to Josh Werkmeister, from Apache Junction. Both are veteran dirt track racers, twice the age of Brooks.
Brooks’ first stock car race came after honing her skills in Cocopah Speedway’s Mini Dwarf Car ranks. She “aged out” of the Mini Dwarfs, and made the jump into the IMCA Sport Compacts, a division open to “any front wheel drive, compact car with a three or four cylinder engine.”
The 50-lap race was part of the special Wednesday night program in the ninth annual IMCA Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance. The night also featured the Gene Freeman Memorial Pit Crew Challenge.
Racing in the four Winter Nationals divisions – IMCA Modified, Sport Modified, Stock Car and Hobby Stock – resumed Thursday night. Results were not available at press time.
Another driver who attracted some interest in Wednesday’s Sport Compact feature, was the seventh place finisher, 15-year-old Enzo Deckers. He started 16th and made up nine positions.
Schrader, from Dittmer, Mo., who arrived Tuesday for the Winter Nationals and was scheduled to be in an IMCA Modified on the three remaining nights – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – started on the pole for the Sport Compact feature after winning his heat race. But the motor in his borrowed ride expired and Schrader finished 16th.