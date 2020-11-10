Scott Tenney made his trip to the seventh annual Deacon Dick Memorial presented by The Duel in the Desert a memorable one.
The driver from Yuma won both the Friday and Saturday night Alexander Ford IMCA Hobby Stock feature events, the first time he’d visited victory lane since Sept. 25.
But despite starting from the pole Saturday night and from outside the pole on Friday night, it was no cakewalk for Tenney, who had to hold off Somerton’s Joshua Cordova on Friday, and Casa Grande’s Chandler Dodge on Saturday night.
Cordova settled for second place on Friday, followed by Yuma’s Brian Johnson in third, Yuma’s Frank Cordova in fourth and Yuma’s Jim Robinson in fifth.
On Saturday night Dodge finished second behind Tenney, Joshua Cordova was third, Robinson finished fourth and Frank Cordova was fifth.
In other racing action, Mesa’s Chaz Baca notched his ninth feature event win of the season on Friday night in the 928X Motorsports IMCA Modified Division; Malvern, Iowa’s Jesse Sobbing won the Saturday night Modified feature; Cody Thompson, from Sioux City, Iowa, won both nights’ Yuma Insurance IMCA Sport Modified feature events; Sobbing won the Friday night IMCA Stock Car feature event, while Chase Alves, from Peoria, Ariz., won the Saturday night feature; Adyn Figueroa won the Saturday night Mini Dwarf Masters Division feature event and his brother Eastyn Figueroa won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division feature event.
The two-night show also saw former NASCAR stars Kenny Schrader and Kenny Wallace in the lineups. Schrader, from Dittmer, Mo., finished fourth in Saturday night’s IMCA Modified feature event and fifth on Friday night, while Wallace, from St. Louis., Mo., ran third in both the Saturday and Friday night IMCA Sport Mod features.
The race honored the late Dick Rautenberg, who is an Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee, and a past Yuma County Citizen of the Year. “Deacon Dick,” as he was known, won 11 dirt track driving championships. He passed away in 2013.
In Saturday night’s action, Baca was denied his 10th Modified Division feature event win at the Somerton oval and third straight when he had to settle for sixth after starting third.
The race winner, Sobbing, is no stranger to the Cocopah Speedway oval. In 2013, during the second year of the IMCA Winter Nationals, when it was expanded to a three-night event, Sobbing won all three of the Modified feature events.
Justin Yeager, from Green River, Wyo., ran second behind Sobbing on Saturday, Brawley’s Russell Allen was third, Schrader was fourth and Jerry Flippo, from Bakersfield, Calif., was fifth.
In Sport Modified action, Taylor Kuehl, from Cave Creek, ran second behind Thompson, Wallace was third, Yuma’s Miles Morris, ran a strong fourth, and Slade Pitt, from Rock Springs, Wyo., was fifth.
The Stock Car feature saw Austin Rhoades, from Wheat Ridge, Colo., run second behind Alves, Tony Hill, from Cortez, Colo., was third, Sobbing ran fourth and Rob Gallaher, from San Jose, Calif., was fifth.
On Friday night, Kyle Brown, from Madrid, Iowa, ran second in the Modified feature behind Baca, Allen was third, Sobbing was fourth and Schrader was fifth.
In the Sport Modified feature, Morris put together a second place run behind Thompson, with Wallace finishing third, Brian Brown, from Lakeside, Calif., running fourth and Somerton’s Ty Rogers finishing fifth.
Followig Sobbing to the checkered flag in Friday’s Stock Car feature was Joe Gallaher, followed by Hill in third, Rob Gallaher in fourth and Rhoades in fifth.
The next event at Cocopah Speedway is the season-ending Turkey Classic presented by Fisher Chevrolet and Bad Boy Designs, scheduled Nov. 27 and 28.