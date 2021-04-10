San Luis goalkeeper Martin Sanchez was an opposing team’s worst nightmare in 2021.
The senior swallowed up shot after shot as he was an instrumental piece in the Sidewinders’ playoff run.
Sanchez posted five shutouts, allowed just 0.89 goals per game and tallied an astounding 43 saves in 11 games. He also has the most clean sheets (13) in school history.
“He sets the mood for the team,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said.
His efforts to protect the net earned him the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“It means a lot to me (to win this award),” Sanchez said. “I was really excited (when I got the news).”
Rojas informed his team via a group chat about which players were selected for the All-Region team.
He then sent one last text stating Sanchez earned the top honor among boys soccer players in Yuma. The news came as a surprise to the goalkeeper.
“I was just super excited (when reading the texts),” he said with a laugh.
However, in previous seasons, Sanchez never tapped into his full potential. The now-senior admitted soccer wasn’t his main focus before this season.
Sanchez had thoughts of joining the Sidewinders’ basketball team. Soccer was a mere afterthought.
But something clicked within Sanchez prior to his final year.
“I just took soccer more seriously,” he said. “This year I just told myself, ‘I better make it my best season.’ I was really focused at all times and didn’t mess around at practice...I gave it my all.”
Sanchez certainly delivered his best performances in 2021.
And his importance to the team was noticeable.
Sanchez missed two games mid-season and San Luis allowed four goals in that span.
“It’s just not about the saves he makes,” Rojas said. “But it’s the confidence he brings to the rest of the defensive line.”
When he returned, the goalie didn’t miss a beat and helped San Luis reach the state championship for the third time in school history. He made a stop in penalty kicks against Desert Vista in the 6A quarterfinals and another dramatic save in the title game to force another round.
Sanchez’s performances in the net helped the Sidewinders field one of the best teams the high school has ever had.
“It just feels amazing,” he said.
Sanchez is not sure what’s next in terms of his next destination to continue his soccer career. He had a tryout at Arizona Western College last week and has garnered interest from junior college programs from around the state.
“We’ll see if I get the chance to play (at AWC),” he said.
Now, Rojas has a difficult challenge in replacing the three-year varsity starter.
“We’re definitely going to miss him,” Rojas said.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.