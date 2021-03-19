110 minutes weren’t enough to decide the 6A boys soccer state championship game Friday at Campo Verde High School between No. 1 San Luis and No. 3 Brophy Prep.
Following an 80-minute regulation, a 20-minute overtime period and 10 minutes of golden goal, penalty kicks awaited the top-two teams in the state.
And when the moment shined brightest, Brophy’s goalkeeper Zoran Vignjevic stepped up to the challenge.
In his final game as a Bronco, Vignjevic saved three goals in the penalty kicks session to help Brophy upset then-undefeated San Luis 1-1 (3-2 PKs) and secure the program’s third straight 6A boys soccer title.
“It’s just impressive how our team fights,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “I’m so proud of (my team), I can’t even describe it.”
San Luis, on the other hand, was aiming to bring home the first title in school history, but that will have to be put on hold as the Sidewinders fall to 0-3 all-time in championship games.
“We didn’t stop until the end,” keeper Martin Sanchez said,” but it sucks.”
The players, stunned and heartbroken, fell to their knees once Vignjevic made the final stop on Roberto Uribe’s attempt, while the Brophy Prep student section stormed the net and celebrated the win.
“You work so hard all season and lose in penalties, I don’t even know what I was feeling (in the end),” Sanchez said. “I’m not disappointed, I’m just upset. I hate to see it.”
Sanchez, one of the nine seniors on the Sidewinders’ roster, helped leave a strong culture instilled into San Luis’ soccer program.
“The culture is to fight every second,” Rojas said. “Fighting until the end and giving it your all is the mentality this team had and I hope the younger players continue that because it’s been really amazing.”
Competing until the end, no matter the score, is ingrained into Rojas’ team and after three consecutive nail biters to end the season, Brophy head coach Paul Allen doesn’t envision San Luis disappearing anytime soon.
“Win or lose,” he said. “It’s impressive they got here and San Luis is a fantastic team and they’ll probably be back again.”
It was a tale of two halves for San Luis Friday night.
Like the two previous postseason games, the Sidewinders looked unbeatable for 40 minutes, while the other half of the game, San Luis seemed to be a completely different club.
In the first half Friday, San Luis dominated on both ends of the field and rarely allowed Brophy to maintain possession.
The Sidewinders collected roughly double-digits shots on goal in the opening 40 minutes and had multiple opportunities to expand their 1-0 lead.
Their lone goal was scripted beautifully. Uribe headed a pass off the free-kick and found Erick Quirarte in the box, who booted the shot into the left portion of the net.
But once Brophy made adjustments at halftime, the Broncos controlled virtually every minute of the second half and Charlie Cobb’s equalizer in the 65th minute drastically shifted momentum.
San Luis eventually generated offensive attacks late in regulation, including earning their first two corner kicks of the game. However, as Vignjevic did all night, he shut down shot after shot.
Despite the loss, Rojas believes his team was the best program in the state this year.
“It was a tie at the end,” he said. “I’m sure we were the best team in the state. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the goals we needed.”
The Sidewinders, despite making 18 straight postseason appearances, will have to restart the journey next year.
And Uribe, who’s a junior, envisions the Sidewinders making another run.
“They should know San Luis is a big program,” he said. “We’re going to work harder next year.”
