Yuma area golf courses are currently in the process of seeding winter grasses into our native Bermuda. They may spend up to or above $100,000 for seed, fertilizer, topdressing sand and labor in order to perform this process. Seed prices have risen from $1 per pound to about $2.25 per pound in the last 2 years. Fertilizer prices have risen 100% or more in some cases. Labor costs has risen 20% and of course fuel prices have risen. We hope Yuma area golfers are able to appreciate the work and cost in performing this process and will respectfully tread lightly on the new grass.
In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Best “Brawl” Carlos Gallegos and Gabe Plaza took first place with a three day total of 194 at 22 under par. Bentley Nakasawa and Leonard Gomez were 2nd at 16 under, with RJ and Ron Wood third at 10 under par. In the Net undercard Tom Schmunk and John Holbrook won shooting 195. Kevin and Kobe Villegas were second at 196. Tony Plaza and Jose Campos tied Chris Harmon and Steve Stechman for third at 198.
In the Desert Hills Men’s Association October 2-Man blind draw Chris Hardy and Juan Ramos won low gross winning a scorecard playoff with at 68. Mario Robles and Omar Guluarte were second. Dave Guero and Dennis Seek won low net with a 62. Dave Barringer and George Gonzalez tied Robert Gamez and Sergio Lopez for second at 63.
For a great cause it’s not too late to sign up for the Yuma Foothills Rotary 7th Annual 4-Person Scramble. Cost is $100 per player. The tournament takes place October 29th with an 8:00 shotgun start at Mesa del Sol. Contact Dit Blackburn at dietmarus@yahoo.com.
In the Moose League scramble and Mesa del Sol Alma Heckel, Jim Fitch, Steve Ethridge and Ron Hardin won with a 36. Bob Ewer, Evelyn Pribble, Tom Fransen and Randy Stickles tied the team of Rick Parks, Donna Morris, Jim Golden and Sonny Strickland for second at 37.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota League played at David Lloyd took first with 6.38 points. Phyllis Mashburn was second at 5.72, Garry Sletten third at 2.83 and Ann Weber fourth with 2.12 points.
• Saturday, October 29: Elks Club Tournament at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Steve Schulte at 928-446-6869 or Dean Wolfe at 928-246-9098.