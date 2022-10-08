Yuma area golf courses are currently in the process of seeding winter grasses into our native Bermuda. They may spend up to or above $100,000 for seed, fertilizer, topdressing sand and labor in order to perform this process. Seed prices have risen from $1 per pound to about $2.25 per pound in the last 2 years. Fertilizer prices have risen 100% or more in some cases. Labor costs has risen 20% and of course fuel prices have risen. We hope Yuma area golfers are able to appreciate the work and cost in performing this process and will respectfully tread lightly on the new grass.

In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Best “Brawl” Carlos Gallegos and Gabe Plaza took first place with a three day total of 194 at 22 under par. Bentley Nakasawa and Leonard Gomez were 2nd at 16 under, with RJ and Ron Wood third at 10 under par. In the Net undercard Tom Schmunk and John Holbrook won shooting 195. Kevin and Kobe Villegas were second at 196. Tony Plaza and Jose Campos tied Chris Harmon and Steve Stechman for third at 198.

