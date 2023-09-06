Cianna Thomas, Wendy Jimenez, and Risui Arasaki combined for 10 of the No. 15 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors’ (3-1, 2-0) 17 goals in a 17-0 win over Mesa (1-4, 0-2) on Tuesday evening at John D. Riggs Stadium.
The Lady Matadors scored two goals in the first five minutes to jump out to a 2-0 lead, both scored Leigha Dobbins. After scoring a pair of goals in the win over Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday, Arasaki scored her first of three goals on Wednesday in the 10th minute, adding to the Lady Matadors advantage.
Thomas scored back-to-back goals to up the lead to 5-0 before Arasaki scored her second and Jimenez then scored two of her three goals to put the Lady Matadors up 8-0 mid-way through the first half. After Loegan Alia scored the Lady Matadors’ ninth goal, Jimenez finished off her hat trick with the Lady Matadors’ 11th goal of the half.
The Lady Matadors scored four more goals before the half, including the third of the game from Arasaki to take a 15-0 lead at halftime.
Arizona Western finished off the scoring with two goals in the second half with Thomas scoring her fourth of the match and Riley McQueenie scoring the 17th and final goal.
Tiany Melendrez and Rebecca Sargent combined for the Lady Matadors’ second consecutive clean sheet, keeping the Thunderbirds off the scoreboard.