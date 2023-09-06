Cianna Thomas, Wendy Jimenez, and Risui Arasaki combined for 10 of the No. 15 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors’ (3-1, 2-0) 17 goals in a 17-0 win over Mesa (1-4, 0-2) on Tuesday evening at John D. Riggs Stadium.

The Lady Matadors scored two goals in the first five minutes to jump out to a 2-0 lead, both scored Leigha Dobbins. After scoring a pair of goals in the win over Chandler-Gilbert on Saturday, Arasaki scored her first of three goals on Wednesday in the 10th minute, adding to the Lady Matadors advantage.

