Pittman–Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act: We might all keep in mind what this act provides to us, how truly lucky we are today to have it working for us in the outdoors. It helps us better understand how and where all the money comes from to do everything we do and for the wildlife we hunt by the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937, most often referred to as the Pittman–Robertson Act for its sponsors, Nevada Senator Key Pittman and Virginia Congressman Absalom Willis Robertson, was signed by Franklin D. Roosevelt on Sept. 2, 1937, and became effective on July 1 of the following year. It has been amended many times with several of the major ones taking place during the 1970s and the most recent taking place in 2000.
Prior to the creation of the Pittman–Robertson Act, many species of wildlife were driven to or near extinction by commercial/market hunting pressure and/or habitat degradation from humans. The act created an excise tax that provides funds to each state to manage such animals and their habitats. Notable species that have come back from the brink since the implementation of this act include white-tailed deer, wild turkey, and wood ducks.
Overview: The Pittman–Robertson Act took over a pre-existing 11% excise tax on firearms and ammunition. Instead of going into the U.S. Treasury as it had done in the past, the money is kept separate and is given to the Secretary of the Interior to distribute to the states. The secretary determines how much to give to each state based on a formula that takes into account both the area of the state and its number of licensed hunters. States must fulfill certain requirements to use the money apportioned to them. None of the money from their hunting license sales may be used by anyone other than the states’ fish and game department. Plans for what to do with the money must be submitted to and approved by the Secretary of the Interior. Acceptable options include research, surveys, management of wildlife and/or habitat, and acquisition or lease of land. Once a plan has been approved, the state must pay the full cost and is later reimbursed for up to 75% of that cost through PR funds. The 25% of the cost that the state must pay generally comes from its hunting license sales. If, for whatever reason, any of the federal money does not get spent, after two years, that money is then reallocated to the Migratory Bird Conservation Act. In the 1970s, amendments created a 10% tax on handguns and their ammunition and accessories as well as an 11% tax on archery equipment. It was also mandated for half of the money from each of the new taxes to be used to educate and train hunters by the creation and maintenance of hunter safety classes and shooting/target ranges.
Results: This piece of legislation has provided states with funding for research and projects that would have been unaffordable otherwise. According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service webpage that was updated in January 2010, over $2 billion of federal aid has been generated through this program, which, in turn, means that states have kept up their 25% contributions with over $500,000,000. The habitat acquisition and improvement made possible by this money has allowed some species with large ranges such as American black bears, elk, and cougars, to expand their ranges beyond their normal boundaries prior to the implementation of the act. Important game populations such as white-tailed deer and several Galliformes have also had a chance to recover and expand their populations. Critics of the legislation claim that state Fish and Wildlife agencies allocate funds primarily towards the creation of new hunting opportunities. There is a feeling amongst hunters, in general, that their tax money collected from firearms purchases should benefit them, given that it is they who pay the tax and establish the funding.
Economics: The idea behind this act is that by creating more and better hunting experiences for people through habitat management and hunter education, more taxable items will be purchased, which would then provide more funding for management and improvement. The habitat improvement may also stimulate the eco-tourism sector of the economy by creating jobs in areas where people tend to visit for hunting or aesthetic reasons. One source shows hunters spending around $10 billion a year on everything they need for their hunting trips. A different source found that hunters spend between $2.8 and $5.2 billion a year on taxable merchandise. This generates between $177 and $324 million a year in PR money. Another source estimated that hunters contribute about $3,500,000 a day to conservation by purchasing taxable items and hunting licenses. Finally, “One study showed an extremely high return on investment for firearm manufacturers; 823% to 1,588% depending on the year.”
Annual fundraiser for Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Yuma County Fair had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 restrictions. The board made a decision to extend this year’s annual fundraiser cash raffle draw date to May 6, 2020. To help insure the health and safety of our members and supporters, you can now buy tickets online. Get your tickets at yvrgc.org or contact Yuma Valley at yvrgc@gmail.com. Problems? Call Doug Beach at 928-446-0022. If you have purchased a ticket already, you can get a new ticket with the drawing being held in May to replace the old one by calling Doug Beach.
Important cancellations of outdoors events that may affect Yuma area outdoor enthusiasts include the following: AZGFD cancels the 2020 outdoors expo in Phoenix, instead it will be held March 27-28, 2021. The Arizona Wildlife Federation, for everyone’s health and safety, are cancelling all AWF scheduled events through the end of May. (I’ll report anything new here as it is reported).
Reminder: Arizona hunters still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2020 elk hunt with applications being accepted. There are up to 824 leftover hunt permit-tags — 677 for the minimal occurrence zone/low density (general) hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B. All remaining hunt permit-tags will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis as follows: Paper applications are accepted by mail 8 a.m. March 23, addressed to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no mini draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail. In person, if any leftover hunt permit-tags remain, they will be available for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, at any of the department’s regional offices statewide. For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, visit azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
Some of the leftover hunt permit-tags are for Hopi hunt open areas and are available to everyone, both tribal members and non-tribal members, through the first-come, first-served process. A number of leftover hunt permit-tags remain for military hunts at Camp Navajo, for those who qualify. For more information, visit dema.az.gov/army-national-guard/camp-navajo/garrison-operations/camp-navajo-hunting-information. For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, view the 2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw.
Fish tip from Gone Fish’n, Dan Eggertson: He writes, “Keep your distance from others ... not to avoid the plague, but so they can’t see what you’re doing to catch all those catfish! Most catfish fishermen use baits, techniques, riggings, and strategies everyone else is using. Sure, you’ll catch some. But you’ll be average. It’s the guys that get out there and test new stuff nobody else thinks about trying ... the guys that think ‘outside the box’ that become local legends. They’re the guys blowing everyone else off the water ... hauling in jaw-dropping hogs early and often. if you want the ‘inside’ out-of-the-box secrets, straight from the brilliant catfishing minds of grizzled old-school catfish gurus — you can grab every trick and secret they’ve ever used all in one place. Use these simple tricks to catch a boatload of catfish. You won’t believe the out-of-the-box thinking here. Just take a deep breath and actually use it, and you won’t believe the results.” OldSchoolFishingSecrets.com/go/oscatf/friday/list.
It’s a good idea to call ahead with the clubs to be sure events will still take place.
Annual youth fishing and outdoors clinic at Mittry Lake
We all well understand why the kids fishing get-together was postponed because of the virus so we’ll be ready and rarin’ to try again once our country is back in good shape healthwise. Questions? Call David Parrish at 928-941-6168, Brant Barksdale 210-4275 or Pat Headington at 257-8143. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can actually make it happen.
Yuma’s Desert Anglers
Be sure to stay in practice to fish the April 4 open bass tournament at Mittry Lake. Get signed up early at the Hideaway, on east 16th Street. Have questions? Call Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 or visit desertanglers@yahoo.com.
ABA - Yuma region
Sorry, I have no March tournament results to report. It’s best to call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304. The next tournament will be April 18 launching out of Fisher’s Landing. May 16 will be the fish-off at Fisher’s Landing to complete this season’s tournaments. Be sure to ask about the club’s 8-pound pot.
Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club
A great way for any high schooler, both boys and girls, to learn about fishing for bass with members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Game and Fish Region IV personnel and other volunteers assisting the kids in providing them with boats and equipment as well as guidance as they learn. It is an exciting year so far for our next generation of anglers at Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Interested high schoolers can call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or visit StudentAnglerFoundation.com to get started.
Because of possible virus problems, most of the various shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges may not be shooting scheduled matches. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t reach them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 726-0022 for information. Also, for those who might head for the ranges for practice during the week, recent heavy rains have muddied up most of the ranges making it difficult to impossible to do your shooting.
Yuma 4-H shooting sports
For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club in town now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club
Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP)
The program is not shooting until further notice or call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club
Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
Cholla Gun Club
Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions about shooting.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma
Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
Yuma Matchmasters
The charity match has been posponed until a later date along with all other shooting at the range. Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club
Check with Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to see if archery shoots are still taking place or visit southwestbowhunters.net for club information.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 247-4450.