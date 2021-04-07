Winning one individual wrestling state championship is quite the feat.
Hoisting the trophy two straight seasons is another milestone.
However, becoming a back-to-back-to-back champion is rare. Yet, that’s what Yuma Catholic senior wrestler Jayden Dobson accomplished in his final season in high school.
Despite winning at the Division III level as a sophomore in the 195-pound class, and then again as a junior for the Yuma High Criminals in the 220-pound division, Dobson found himself donning navy blue and green for his senior year.
As a Shamrock, Dobson once again moved up weight classes – this time wrestling as a heavyweight in Division IV.
His incredible journey to a third consecutive state title earned him the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Wrestler of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Dobson also becomes the first YC wrestler to earn player of the year honors.
“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s crazy.”
Dobson felt the pressure as a junior in his quest for two in a row, and that same “target on his back” mentality continued in his trek for No.3, especially since Dobson was severely outmatched in terms of weight.
220-pounds is where Dobson feels most comfortable, but in the heavyweight division the wrestler must weigh over 225. Dobson checked in around 234 for his championship bout against Miami’s Skylar Guerrero, who nearly had 45 pounds on Dobson.
Despite the mismatch in weight, Dobson wasn’t nervous.
“I knew I just had to go out there and wrestle and do my thing,” he said. “Moving up to heavyweight, I was a little unsure how it would turn out, but it worked out pretty well.”
Unlike other years, Dobson missed half of the team’s matches. Due to Dobson transferring from Yuma High to Yuma Catholic, and abiding by the AIA’s transfer rules, he had to sit the first six matches of the season.
For a passionate wrestler like Dobson, it was difficult to sit on the sidelines and watch his team compete without him.
“It sucked. (Not wrestling) was very hard at the beginning,” he said. “I love watching wrestling, but actually going out there and competing is so much more fun.”
But once Dobson officially stepped onto the mat, he returned to his old form. And just as he accomplished as a junior, Dobson pinned his way through the Division IV state championship bracket.
With the AIA lifting attendance restrictions for the winter athletic season, Dobson’s parents were able to witness their son become a three-time champion and the first YC individual to win a title since 2015.
“My parents were able to see three (titles) and they’ve been here with me every step of the way since I started wrestling in eight grade,” Dobson said. “It means everything to me that they got to see my last match.”
He finished 11-0 in his final year and pinned every opponent.
Dobson’s efforts also helped the Shamrocks finish second in the Division IV state tournament standings, the highest in school history.
“It’s great,” he admitted. “Leaving something behind like that shows them that they have a shot at a state title (in the future).
Now, Dobson will turn his focus toward the 22nd annual National Duals meet in Virginia. The tournament is slated to begin May 29.
Dobson was supposed to compete in the tournament in 2020 before the pandemic quickly altered those plans.
And he plans to wrestle in the 220-pound division against some of the top wrestlers in the country.
Once Dobson returns home, he hopes to make a decision on where hewill wrestle in college, with several Division II programs expressing interest in his talents.
His goal in college?
“Win national championships,” Dobson said.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.