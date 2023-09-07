Despite valiant efforts in the first and second sets, Gila Ridge volleyball (1-5) fell to Gilbert (2-3) at home on Wednesday in straight sets 3-0 (21-25, 23-25, 9-25).

The Hawks battled hard in the first game, coming back from a 7-1 deficit to tie the game at 11-11. Later on, Gila Ridge led 18-15 and again at 21-20, but five straight points by the Tigers would give them the win.

