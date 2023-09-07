Despite valiant efforts in the first and second sets, Gila Ridge volleyball (1-5) fell to Gilbert (2-3) at home on Wednesday in straight sets 3-0 (21-25, 23-25, 9-25).
The Hawks battled hard in the first game, coming back from a 7-1 deficit to tie the game at 11-11. Later on, Gila Ridge led 18-15 and again at 21-20, but five straight points by the Tigers would give them the win.
“We started (strong) but showed some signs that we were lacking trust in one another’s skills,” Gila Ridge head coach Merilee Wandling said. “You could see this as our court spacing was off.”
The Hawks kept fighting, narrowly missing out on a win in the second game 23-25.
“We (need) to continue to find our voice with each other when moments get stressful to keep our spirits up and surge forward,” Wandling added. “Our serving was flawed and it led to some devastating momentum swings. I know our girls can get it figured out.”
The Hawks head across town to face Kofa on Friday.
Antelope volleyball moved to 3-0 on Wednesday after taking down Yuma High (0-2) on Bob McLendon Court at the Palace Gym 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-9).
For the second night in a row, Yoselin Alverez was the top server for the Lady Rams, scoring eight total aces and 22 points. Marissa Jimenez added 11 kills.
Antelope has won six straight sets over two games. On the contrary, Yuma High has lost six straight sets to open the season. Antelope heads to San Pasqual on Thursday, while the Crims get Paradise Honors next Monday.
Cibola loses fifth straight match
Cibola volleyball (0-5) took another loss on Wednesday, falling to Desert Vista 3-0 (7-25, 18-25, 15-25).
Senior Sierra Bomhower recorded five blocks and five kills as the statistical standout. Junior Mariana Vega recorded three kills and two blocks, while senior Kahlei Meza had a pair of kills and a block of her own.
The Raiders are yet to win a set this season, dropping now 15 straight.
They play again this weekend at the Mary Jo Goldey Tournament in Lake Havasu.