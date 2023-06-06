After leading the Lady Matadors with a .460 batting average and 59 runs batted in, Arizona Western Softball sophomore Tinley Schmidgall was named a First Team NJCAA All-American.
Schmidgall played in 58 games this past spring, finishing second on the team in doubles with 20 and third on the team in home runs with 14. The former Gila Ridge Hawk put together a 20-game hitting streak from March 4 to April 8 and homered seven times in those 20 games.
The utility player from Yuma, Ariz., collected a career-best four hits in a 21-5 win over South Mountain on April 22, going 4-for-5 with a double and a home run, driving in five runs.
Schmidgall was the ACCAC DI Position Player of the Week for the week of March 19-25 after recording nine hits and homering four times.
Schmidgall becomes the first Arizona Western Softball player to be honored as an NJCAA All-American since Koryne Coddington was named an NJCAA All-American in 2019.