After leading the Lady Matadors with a .460 batting average and 59 runs batted in, Arizona Western Softball sophomore Tinley Schmidgall was named a First Team NJCAA All-American.

Schmidgall played in 58 games this past spring, finishing second on the team in doubles with 20 and third on the team in home runs with 14. The former Gila Ridge Hawk put together a 20-game hitting streak from March 4 to April 8 and homered seven times in those 20 games.

