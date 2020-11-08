When hunting for mule deer (more archery-only hunts beginning again Dec. 11), binoculars and quiet always go together. In Remi Warren’s 10 tips for hunting mule deer, he repeats what a lot of other successful mule deer hunters say, “Let your eyes do the walking.” Sit still and cover a lot of ground by scanning the hillsides looking for anything that might be out of place. Warren suggests looking for an ear, backside or any twitch or movement that doesn’t belong. You’ll still have to get in plenty of walking to get from point A to point B but the binoculars are really your best friend in the field for deer or any wild game hunt.
Be extra quiet. Mule deer have extra good hearing and can pick up sounds other big game can miss. As Game and Fish has said, “Wear non-noisy clothing and never talk above a whisper.” If you’re bowhunting, keep in mind muleys can pick up any sound made by your feet. Warren is serious when he suggests stalking with socks or bare feet, avoiding cactus while stalking quietly. Any praticed hunter knows stalking with socks works!
Because mule deer lie in broken terrain and have a way of being where man doesn’t like to be, keep a close eye on the spot where you first spotted your game because terrain seems to change depending on the distances involved.
When visibility is low and cover heavy, grunting and rattling works. Try using a distress call. Hearing a fawn bleat works wonders on does, while bucks sprint in to see what’s going on, they may stop out of curiosity, giving just long enough for you to take your shot.
Be sure your muley plans to stay put before taking your shot. As warren says, “They flick their tail right before making a movement or taking a step. A single step can mean the difference between a perfect shot and a miss or a non-lethal wound.”
If your deer spots you, lay down and hold perfectly still. Chances are, after awhile, they’ll go back to their regular business (this may take awhile so patience is the key). Lay there and don’t move. Once your deer has decided to walk off or bed down, wait some more, then after a while, continue your stalk.
Another of Warren’s tips, “You can often fool their eyes, you may fool their ears, but you will never fool a mule deer’s nose.” Keep the wind in your favor, always. Move around quietly if you have to but be sure the wind stays ‘right.’ Warren has also found scents rarely work in this type of hunting because “you are always hiking and constantly sweating.” So you definitely need to play the wind.
Warren has found 80 perent of the deer live on about 10 percent of the land. “Find where the deer like to be and focus on those areas. These tips and more can be found in the “Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Game,” by Steven Rinella.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club/Southwest Wildlife Foundation Raffles: Until the pandemic is done and events are back on the agenda, you can get in on a share of great money raising raffles. One is sponsored by Truck Mates, with tickets at $25 or 5 for $120 with only 100 tickets being sold with the winner receiving window tint, spray-in bed liner and a 2” leveling kit. The second raffle is for really great backpacks by Badlands Packs with only 125 $20 tickets being sold. Check into yvrgc.org and go to raffle tab or visit Pat Headington at 58Levy@gmail.com or Billy Morgan at yumacatfish@gmail.com.
Also get in on the great raffle for a 2020 Ford Raptor sponsored by Arizona Sportsman for Wildlife Conservation. Visit AZSFWC.org for more information.
• Closure 1 fire restrictions for Horse fire in the Prescott Units 20A and 20B have been lifted. Stage 1 fire restrictions still in effect. Hunters can check inciweb.nwc.g.gov.
• Hunter education: Because of COVID-19, classroom courses are still postponed. You can check azgfrd.com/education/hunting for further information on possible classes in the future. Youth hunters ages 10-13 who have a big game tag for upcoming spring turkey hunts can participate in the hunt, just defer completion of the required, in-person field portion of the hunter ed course for up to one year from the online certification date. Once the student successfully conpletes the field day, he or she will be issued a hunter education card and receive an Arizona bonus point. To be eligible for the deferment, they must complete the azgfd.online hunter education course; have the 2020 spring big game hunt tag; be accompanied by a licensed adult on the hunt; carry a copy of his or her online certification (AZ field day qualification exam certificate) during the hunt. Youth hunters who had registered for a classroom course that was postponed who need to complete the hunter education for a 2020 spring hunt should contact the department by email at azhuntereducation@azgfd.gov and provide full name, email address and turkey tag number. The department will provide you with a link to complete the online course along with further details on how you can legally participate in your upcoming hunt.
FISHING CLUBS
• American Bass-Yuma division: Get in on the next bass tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing Nov. 21 to finish up the 2020 season. Go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up with the link to the Yuma entry form at ENTRY FORM. Tournaments for 2021 will be at Fisher’s Landing Jan. 16 and Feb. 20 with the March 20 launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp, followed on April 17 launching again at Fisher’s Landing. To limit interactions and make the registration go even smoother, have your entry-fee payment in an envelope with the name of your team and enclose your check or exact cash. Our ‘safer’ procedures will be in effect. Face coverings will be required at registration and weigh-in. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
• Yuma fishing clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Travis Hurley, 803-163-3655; Desert Anglers, Michael Obney, 928-750-7081. There still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series. If you are interested, give Obney a call for information. Don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop, on east 16th Street heading out of Yuma – they keep tournaments happening most every month. Give them a call at 928-783-0010, visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club, Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything. Keep fishing by yourself (when necessary), keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask and enjoy!
• Fall fish tip for catching catfish by Daniel Eggertson: Eggertson says, most fishermen are aware of most tips, but most don’t do everything completely ‘right,’ and their catch count suffers. Techniques, he suggests, can actually increase your catch counts and the average size of the catfish you catch if you do them properly. Why? Because the guys that figure it out had to catch fish for survival! Here’s some great tips:
Eggertson says, “Catfishing in the fall can be some of the best fishing you’ve ever done. Many anglers tend to only go out in the spring and summer but they’re missing out on a lot of good fishing opportunities. In the fall, the waters are the perfect temperature for catfish and they tend to be very active this time of year. It’s also a quieter time when there are fewer people on the lakes and rivers.”
There’s less competition so the catfish are more likely to be attracted to your bait. Since there won’t be a lot of noise scaring the catfish away, you can usually yield some excellent results. In the fall, the catfish are getting prepared for the long winter ahead and they feed rather aggressively making this an excellent time to catch trophy fish.
Fishing for catfish in the fall is basically the same as any other time of the year. The main difference is the temperature change during this time of year that affects the way all species take the bait and where they can be found. When a cold front is moving in, catfish will go deeper in the water and when it warms up again, they will move closer to shore. Visit OldSchoolFishingSecrets.com/go/oscatf/friday/list for more ideas for catching catfish during weather that can make for very worthwhile and enjoyable fishing.
Techniques for catfishing in the fall: Try casting for catfish in the fall when the temperature is warm because they can often be found close to the shallows around structures such as logs and brush. Casting will help you get the bait in the areas around the structures easier where it will capture their attention and entice them to strike. Drift fishing is always a good technique that will help you get the bait on the bottom where catfish are most often found. When the bait slowly floats by them with the current, they are ready to strike out and take it. The fall is a good time to use stink bait and scent bait because the waters are cool enough for these baits to be the most effective. Still fishing is an excellent technique that can prove to be very effective in the fall. This method makes it easy to get the bait in the strike zone especially when catfish are suspended. Pay close attention to the weather forecast so you’ll know where to look for the catfish. They will often be in shallow waters that are next to deep holes where they can easily change their position when the cold weather moves in. Use heavier jig heads that will help you get the bait down in these deep holes where the catfish are located. These techniques can help to make catfishing in the fall more productive and fun.
A few more tips that can also be very useful: Normally, the best time to go fishing for catfish is in the early morning, late evening and during the night. However, going out during the day in the fall can be very productive especially during overcast days. When the water is cool and the sun is not shining through the water, catfish will be easier to find. You can use just about anything you want when fishing for cats. As a general rule, they are usually attracted to anything that has an odor. Still, it’s always a good idea to experiment and try a variety of different techniques and baits when catfishing. You may find something that works very well that you never even expected to get results. Catfish are very aggressive fish and they don’t like anything invading their space. For this reason, if you can find them and get the bait in their area, you can usually entice them to strike. It’s also interesting to know that the larger catfish are normally more aggressive at night so this is the time to go fishing if you’re seeking out that trophy fish. When you’re new to an area, you can use fishing reports to learn more about catfish in that area. These reports can tell you when and where they seem to be the most active in the fall and other seasons as well. The anglers who provide information for these reports will give advice based on their first hand experience and they’ll include which baits they had the most luck with. These reports can be very helpful. If you love reeling in catfish, then take advantage of every season. Fall is a great time to catch catfish that can be very productive. The weather is usually comfortable because it’s not too hot like in the middle of the summer but it’s not cold either. It’s an excellent time to be on the water doing something you really enjoy, catching big catfish.
No matter your techniques of choice for catfishing, there’s a lot of insight to be gained from hearing about different methods. Until next week, “Gone Fishing,” Dan Eggertsen.
SHOOTING SPORTS
Conducting shooting matches may be in the same boat as fishing tournaments because of the pandemic that is affecting all of us. I’ll continue to include information on each shooting club for your information until I learn otherwise.
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Update as of this week for shooting sports: There will not be any end of the year activities now. The UofA and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in shooting sports with 4-H, contact the Yuma 4-H office to learn about a club you might join to get in on the season coming up.
• Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned with new hours from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, as well as noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the range (except for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26) with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays will resume from noon to 4 p.m. Conditions are – if you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. It’s recommended members have their own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfect voice release equipment after each use. Limit five persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed; bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water are available. Check this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
• The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 and enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. Shooting has started with 6 p.m. SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range, as well as 7 to 11 a.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. The 2020-21 silhouette match schedule at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th Saturdays in January, February, March, November and December – big bore long range pistol, cowboy lever action rifle, pistol cartridge lever action rifle, .22 lever action rifle; 2nd Saturdays in January, February, March, November and December – black powder cartridge and vintage military rifle silhouette or fun match; vintage military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing; pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week – every Tuesday 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range, 20 shots bench rest at 100 yards and 20 shots standing at 100 yards. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. Every Wednesday 8 a.m., informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Every Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished, BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3rd Saturday of the month throughout the year. Everyone welcome. Club business meeting is the 2nd Tuesday November through March at 7 p.m. at Villa Alameda RV Park, Avenue 5E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e., no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign up at 8 a.m.; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot ongoing matches with the club on weekends. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com. Considering the pandemic problems that we’ve experienced, it is best to be sure they are currently holding matches. Shooting activities are also available for club junior “Whiper Snipers” for all ages as well. Check matches along with other club news on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly matches at the Adair Park are 1st Saturday – steel; 1st Sunday – multi gun; 2nd Saturday – NRL22; 2nd Sunday – USPSA pistol; 3rd Sunday – cowboy fast draw; 4th Sunday – cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 to 8 a.m. Contact Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen at 928-446-8979, stefkenny-@gmail.com for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on archery shoots from 7 to 10 a.m. each Sunday with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month at Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans, or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net; also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but want to learn about what might be available in the Yuma area, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022. He has information for shooting sports at the Adair Park shooting range facility.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegate@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.