If you’re going after largemouth bass along Colorado River waters in the Yuma area, begin by checking out the bait department at local fishing equipment dealers. This can begin at the Hideaway where Mitch’s Bait Shop used to be on the south side of 16th Street (Highway 95) as you’re leaving town, and asking questions, lots of questions! I’ve learned that soft-plastic baits - from worms to lizards to soft twitch baits - are deadly on bass; their pliability gives them a life-like action and their soft texture feels like the real deal in a bass’ mouth. Rigged weedless, they can be fished in almost any cover. Jigs tantalize moody bass. Tipped with a plastic craw or pork trailer, they make first rate crawfish imitations. Hop them along the bottom, yo-yo them through the weeds, swim them shallow or vertically jig them deep. Another popular imitation that does the trick is spinnerbaits because of the flash, color and vibration driving aggressive bass crazy. These are excellent prospecting lures and their nearly snagless design lets you work the weeds and brush. Plugs and crankbaits shine when bass are active, and especially when they’re feeding on baitfish. Pick the model that runs at the depth fish are holding. Go topwater when the surface is calm and fish are feeding. Pop a popper, chug a chugger, jerk a jerkbait or buzz a buzzbait ... then wait for the water to explode. Baitfish, crawfish, nightcrawlers, frogs and waterdogs can catch bass when artificials can’t. Rig live baits with a bobber, a bottom-bouncing rig, a spin-rig, or use them to tip your jigs or spinnerbaits.
Find what works and go with it. If bass are nailing brown pig-and-jig combos at 6-10 feet off a steep rocky point, there’s a good chance bass at similar points will do the same. When the pattern changes, change with it. Also remember shallow bass are hungry bass. Hit gradually sloping points, shallow humps, flats and shallow water adjacent to river channels. Work ambush cover with spinnerbaits, Texas-rigged worms, shallow-running crankbaits, Minnow plugs, and topwater lures. Prime times are pre-and post-spawn, early fall and summer mornings and evenings. For deep water bass on summer days, and in late fall, use a depthfinder and hit steep points and ledges, dropoffs, deep humps, and the outside bends of water channels. Bounce the bottom with lead-head jigs or Carolina-rigged worms. Cast deep-running crankbaits or jig vertically with jigging spoons, vibrating blades or standard jigs.
Some tricks to try: Cool, overcast summer days are prime because they keep bass feeding in the shallows longer. Fish stealthily in clear, shallow water. Wear polarized glasses (to see better) and flip and pitch for soft presentations. Bump your spinnerbaits, weedless jig or crankbait against submerged cover to trigger strikes. Use flashy, bright-colored lures in murky water and colors that imitate natural bait in clear water. Cast perpendicular to the edge of gradually sloping points, and parallel along steep points and ledges. Mix up your retrieves from fast to slow and from steady to stop-and-go. Bass heat up before a cold front. Check the weather and get on the water before it comes. Wind concentrates near shore and bass move in to feed. Meet them there. Hit the subtle cover. A long stickup, blowndown or patch of weeds will hold bass other anglers have ignored. The best bass hotspots are places where deep water, shallow water and cover meet.
Try the hotspots: Points point the way to bass. Make them a top priority, particularly those with irregular edges punctuated with rocks, brush, timber, weeds or rip-rap. Weeds offer bass ambush cover and shade. Hit the edges of weedlines and open pockets within. Wood is good. Brush, blowdowns, timber, and stumps draw hungry bass. Look for thick, isolated patches near deeper water. Underwater humps are bass magnets because they put shallow feeding cover next to deeper holding cover. Shallow bays, coves and flats with good cover are bass buffets. Head here on mornings, evenings and during the pre-and post-spawn. Manmade structures such as docks, piers, bridge pilings and rip-rap are among the hottest hotspots.
If you don’t have a boat or access to one and need to do your fishing from shore, there are plenty of fish to catch there as well. Yuma canals should not be overlooked with most species of freshwater fish in residence. If you don’t have fishing equipment and can’t afford it, never fear — fish bite on cane poles with bobbers without a problem. You can even cut off a straight enough stick or tulie, tie on a line and hook and maybe a lightweight at the bottom, rig it with a bobber adding a small weight above the hook if you wish so you can see when a fish bites, and have yourself some fishing fun. Besides canals, there is plenty of fishing shoreline at and near Yuma at Fortuna Wash, Yuma Wash off of 7E east of Yuma and West Wetlands in town off 1st street just past Avenue A, and Mittry Lake with a bunch of jetties with fish waiting in the water. The boat dock at Mittry Lake is also a good spot to toss a line in and boat docks at Martinez Lake or in the water outside of Fisher’s Landing are all good areas to fish. If you are stationed at either Marine Corps Air Station or Yuma Proving Ground, ask about the MCAS Recreation Area out at Martinez Lake with all sorts of camping, boating, you-name-it-outdoors for military (active or retired) and their families to take advantage of and it’s right at the water for swimming and fishing fun.
No matter where you fish or what you fish with, be sure to get a current copy of the Arizona Fishing Regulations so you can be familiar with all the do’s and don’ts, and be sure you have the proper license before heading to the water. Be sure to take along a hat to keep you cooler and water to keep hydrated. Even a long sleeve shirt is great when it’s hot to protect your arms — get the shirt wet to keep you cooler while you’re enjoying that fishing fun. Do a huge favor — Take a trash bag along as well to pick up any unwanted items that have been tossed aside by other anglers - or people who don’t care about our outdoors and dispose of them properly. “Leave it better than you find it” to keep our fishing holes more fun to fish.
• Swimbait giveaway — bonus: Bob La Londe is planning a giveaway on a new swimbait he is developing. The CAD files are done, but the molds are not yet cut. As soon as they come off the mill, he willl start the contest. It will be based somewhat around forum participation. There is a twist to make it fun. In the meantime, visit the thread on the forum and suggest some colors you think might be good for a swimbait. Real colors. Not company made-up color names. Bonus pre-contest chance at an extra prize whether you win in the main contest or not. Visit the thread to find out about the bonus at yumabassman.com/forums new/index.php/topic,10066.msg46074>. Visit html#msg46074, CNC Molds N Stuff http://www.CNCMOLDS.com.
• Desert Anglers: Thank you for your interest in fishing with the new Desert Anglers but we have had to temporarily suspend our tournament schedule until the coronavirus situation has been cleared up. Once this is under control, we will resume our tournament schedule. This postponement can easily work to your benefit enabling you to keep fishing on your own for practice so when tournaments are possible, you’ll be ready and waiting. Visit Michael Obney at desertanglers@yahoo.com or call him at 928-750-7081.
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Check with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655 or visit travishurley@gmail.com or visit the Hideaway to be sure fishing tournaments are still taking place. As with Desert Anglers, fishing alone may be the best for us all until virus problems are gone. Think positive and enjoy the outdoors! I will also let you know once it becomes safe for actual plans to be set for this year’s youth fishing clinic.
• ABA - Yuma region: Right now your best bet would be to call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 to be sure of what is going on with scheduled tournaments. Hopefully the virus problems will soon pass and we can begin tournaments once more.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: If you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168.
With summer weather just around the corner, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) knows that boaters will take advantage of water recreation on open waters throughout the Grand Canyon state.
Boaters should not only practice regular safety regulations, but continue to follow social distancing while on the water. Social distancing while boating means only boat with members of your household (no guests). Keep your distance when at the fuel dock or ramp. Do not raft off any other boats. Do not dock or beach your boat near others. In addition to social distancing, boaters should follow the CDC guidelines on washing your hands and disinfecting items that you come in contact with.
All vessels except sailboards and certain racing shells or rowing sculls must have an approved U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) life jacket (PFD) for each person on board. All children 12 and younger must wear an approved USCG life jacket (PFD) anytime while underway on any vessel. AZGFD also wants to remind boaters that it is illegal to operate a vessel while impaired, and this can result in the operator being arrested. Game and Fish law enforcement officers will continue to enforce boating regulations to ensure boating safety and sober operation.
Fish stocking schedule: At Yuma area waters, channel catfish are scheduled to be planted Monday through Friday at Fortuna Pond, Redondo Lake, PAAC Pond, West Wetlands Pond as well as the Somerton Council Avenue Pond. Later between May 25-29, more channel catfish will be planted at the same waters.
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Southwest Wildlife Foundation: By now the drawing for the five winning annual fundraiser tickets has been done with winners enjoying their great prizes. Congratulations to one and all — hopefully I can report winners in the next column or call Doug Beach at 928-446-1122. Parents and youngsters who had to postpone their plans to attend the free annual youth fishing clinic at Mittry Lake due to virus problems can now mark your calendar for the date securely set on Oct. 3. If you haven’t called Game and Fish Region IV (342-0091) to get your youngsters pre-registered to begin activities at 6 a.m., now would be a good idea to get that done. The kids will not only get to learn and enjoy fishing (rods and reels set up and waiting for the first 1,000 youngsters) but a ton of other outdoors activities from archery and other shooting sports, geocaching, crawdad hunting and much, much more plus new fun stuff to keep them occupied along with free prizes for each kid to take home.
Because of possible virus problems, most of the various shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges may not be shooting scheduled matches. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t get a hold of them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 726-0022 for information.
• Yuma 4-H shooting sports: For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club in town now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: All matches have been closed until the quarantine has been lifted. During this closure, call Bruce at 928-941-2240 and leave a message if no answer. Should conditions improve and board members make the decision to open, Bob Avila will notify you.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP): The program is not shooting until further notice or call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 with questions or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: The charity match has been posponed along with all other shooting at the range. Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Check with Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to see if archery shoots are still taking place or visit southwestbowhunters.net for club news.
