In the Moose Lodge Scramble, Jim Fitch, Evelyn Pribble and Randy Stickles took first with a 33. The teams of Shirley Patterson, Bob Peterson and Sonny Stickland tied with the team of Bob Ewers, Juan Batista and Ron Hardin for second at 36.
In the Monday Quota League at Mesa del Sol, Marilyn Cotter won with 4.88 points. Jerry Timm was second at 3.54 and Chuck Mcguffie was third at 2.86 points. In Al’s Picks Steve Parrish took first with Wayne Winslow second and Dave Doherty third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League season finale individual stroke play, Mike Havens took first net with a 33. Mike Daily was second at 34 and Larry Colao third at 36. Bob Ricker won low gross with a 39. John Boehler was second at 40. In the Summer Points Race Ricker and Boehler tied for 1st. Jim Allen was third and Havens fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open League 3 clubs and a driver format, flight gross winners were Shannon Mason (73), Chuck Mcguffie (91) and Tim Segrest (94). Net flight winners were David Givens, Jack Parker and Jerry Timm. Shannon has sold the 10 clubs she did not use.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, October 21 thru 24: 68th Annual Yuma Best Ball at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Josh in the golf shop.
Saturday, October 23: 1st Annual Las Barrancas Overseed Open 4-Person Scramble. Contact Gator and vfwmc.az.gator@gmail.com.
Saturday, October 23: Mesa del Sol Short Course 2-Person Best Ball. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Saturday, October 30: 48th Annual Elks Invitational 2-Person Half Best Ball, Half Scramble at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Steve Schulte at 928-446-6869.
Saturday, November 13: King of the Course Scramble benefiting the Kofa Kings Regiment Marching Band and the Kofa Girls and Boys Golf Teams. Contact pilar.dominguez@familyfuneralcare.com.
