The Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club’s 2020-21 Coach, Male Athlete and Female Athlete of the Year winners excelled in a variety of sports.
Yuma Catholic’s Rhett Stallworth coached the Shamrocks to their sixth state title appearance in his 12th season as head football coach; CJ Wiggins, a Gila Ridge senior, blossomed into a three-sport star; and Rori Martinez, a Yuma Catholic senior, propelled the Shamrocks to the 3A state playoffs in not just one, but two different sports.
Stallworth (Coach of the Year), Wiggins (Male Athlete) and Martinez (Female Athlete) were announced as the winners on Tuesday night.
And for the second straight year, due to COVID, the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Annual Sports Award Show – presented by AEA Federal Credit Union – was held virtually on YouTube.
This is the fifth time Stallworth – and first since 2014-15 – has won the prestigious award. Calling the offensive plays, Stallworth’s team possessed one of the most potent offenses in the state, averaging over 40 points per game.
“Any time you get recognition it’s nice, I appreciate it,” Stallworth said. “It’s a bigger reflection on our program and all of the hard work our coaches put in. I just happen to be the head guy, but they do just as much.”
Stallworth beat out Cibola wrestling coach Marvin Avila and San Luis boys soccer coach Jesus Rojas for the award.
The Shamrocks boasted a 10-1 record and made an appearance in the 3A state championship game. YC’s road to success was bumpy with all the restrictions set in place this past year.
“The best thing about (the season) is all the obstacles we overcome,” Stallworth said. ‘We came off one our worst seasons in 12 years. We went out there with a bunch of young and unproven kids and turned the ship around. In the midst of all the COVID setbacks it provided, it was one obstacle after another and that’s what made this year kinda sweet for our whole staff and kids.”
Wiggins, a three-sport athlete for the Hawks, becomes the first-ever Gila Ridge male athlete to win this award. Wiggins was a member of the Yuma Sun all-region football – both offense and defense- team and track and field, while winning the Yuma Sun Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“It felt pretty good,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of work and to win it my senior year means a lot to me. I’m sure it makes my family and friends proud as well.”
Wiggins, as the quarterback of the Hawks’ football team, was the only QB in the state to throw for 15 or more touchdowns without recording a turnover. On the basketball court, he led the Hawks to a 5A playoff berth and scored 16 points per game.
He beat out Cibola junior Bennett Meyer-Wills and Yuma Catholic junior Austin Rush for the award.
“To answer the question fully, I wasn’t surprised (on receiving the award),” Wiggins said. “But there are a lot of good athletes in the area.”
Martinez is just the second YC female athlete to win the honor and first since 2007. In her final year as a Shamrock, Martinez earned Yuma Sun all-region honors in both basketball and track and field while earning the Yuma Sun Volleyball Player of the Year in the fall.
Martinez, who’s furthering her athletic career at Park University, acknowledged her excitement level when receiving the well-deserved news.
“I was over the moon,” she said. “I was so happy and excited. It’s been my goal since sophomore year to get athlete of the year. Hearing my name and seeing my name on the screen was a dream come true.”
Martinez beat out Cibola freshman Sierra Bomhower and Gila Ridge senior Tinley Schmidgall. And she was more than grateful to take home the top honor Tuesday night among a terrific group of finalists.
The senior admitted she was nervous when she heard the list of athletes nominated for the award, but believed in her abilities.
“Yes and no (I was surprised),” she said. “Going into it, I thought I had a pretty good chance, but when I heard about the other finalists, I was getting nervous.”
With both athletes of the year departing for college, the award is up for grabs in both categories next season.
