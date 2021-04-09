The Cibola baseball team is trending in the right direction after sweeping the Kofa Kings this week.
After an 11-3 win over the Kings on Tuesday, the Raiders (3-6 AIA) traveled to the Kings’ home stadium and won 11-2 behind the arm of junior pitcher Antonio Torres.
The Raiders lost six of their first seven games of the season, but head coach Larsen Jones expects a jolt of confidence after putting together back-to-back wins.
“It’s definitely a boost,” he said. “It’s always good to get a win and kind of build from it. We’ve faced some tough losses and it’s hard to build confidence when you don’t see the success on the scoreboard, but getting some victories will help us move along.”
Torres’ arm limited the Kings’ (1-8) offense to two earned runs, as he pitched 5 ⅓ innings. The junior allowed four hits, walked three and struck out four.
His elevated fastball generated several swings and misses.
“(Torres) really wanted today’s game,” Jones said. “He wanted this to be his game and he did his part. It was just another day at the office for him. He’s a really competitive guy.”
Not only did Torres find success on the mound, he generated himself some run support at the plate. The pitcher finished an astounding 4-for-5 at the plate, including a ringing two-run double in the fifth inning.
“It’s the old cliché, ‘when the pitcher is up to bat, help yourself out,’” Jones said. “And he did that today.”
The Raiders were maintaining a 3-1 lead after four innings, but several miscues defensively by the Kings’ defense quickly had the Raiders circling the bases despite just three hits in the inning.
Two walks, two hit by pitches and two errors in the top half allowed Cibola to plate five runs and stretch the lead to seven.
“(We’re) just kind of in a lull right now,” Kofa head coach Richy Leon said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot by giving way too many free bases. That’s been our Achilles’ heel.”
While the mishaps piled up defensively for Kofa, Cibola took advantage of the second and third opportunities.
For instance, the Raiders tacked on three runs in a row after a Kofa error in the top of the 7th.
“We haven’t been very good at (capitalizing) up to this point,” Jones said. “And we’ve been leaving a lot of guys on base. It’s something we’ve been emphasizing. With that being said, there were other chances we didn’t take care of. There’s definitely some more to work on.”