Kofa’s Leonardo “Jacob” Caudillo stumbled into the sport of tennis.
He played football and soccer as a freshman for the Kings before an injury halted his plans to future his athletic career in those sports.
Instead, Caudillo decided to peak his interest in tennis – a sport he’d never played before.
Quickly Caudillo, due to his dedication to excel in a new sport, became one of the best boys tennis players in the county.
In his final year at Kofa, Caudillo walloped local competition and boasted a 13-0 singles record and lost just one set the entire season.
His unbelievable season earned Caudillo the 2020-21 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
“Honestly, I was pretty shocked,” he said. “I put in a lot of work, especially during my sophomore year because at first I was like, ‘Eh, I’ll try it out’.”
Safe to say, his idea to give tennis a try has paid off.
Caudillo earned a scholarship to Paradise Valley Community College. He signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday to further his playing career.
“It feels like all the hard work has paid off and it’s not done yet,” he said on signing. “I’ve always wanted to play a college sport and now that it’s actually official, it’s a dream I can’t believe is here.”
As a kid though, Caudillo didn’t imagine the sport he’d be playing at the next level would be tennis. Despite the unexpected surprise he’s receiving a scholarship in the sport he now loves, Caudillo is amped for the opportunity.
“Tennis is a really interesting sport and I’m really excited to play in college,” he said.
Caudillo helped turn around a struggling Kofa tennis program during his three years as a King.
“When he joined the team, we were 0-12,” head coach Santos Rangel Jr. said. “To have the season we had and having the players moving onto the next level, to me it’s been a privilege. Watching the program deteriorate and then rise again has been a real privilege.”
As a senior, Caudillo finished with a 25-1 overall record and had the opportunity to play in the Division I state tournament as a singles or doubles player. He decided to play with his teammate Diego Juarez in the doubles event. The duo advanced to the second round.
“Caudillo was this team’s quarterback and the captain,” Rangel Jr. said.
Rangel Jr. credits Caudillo’s outstanding success to his passion during the offseason to improve his craft.
“He’s a hard working kid,” he said. “He’s just one of those kids that never quits.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.