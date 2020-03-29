On Friday night, Arizona Western College men’s basketball forward Jalen Townsell officially committed to the Sacramento State 2020 recruiting class.
The hornets belong to the Big Sky Conference in Division I basketball.
“(Coach Brian Katz) is probably — out of all the coaches I’ve talked to — the one I’ve talked to the most,” Townsell said. “I definitely have the best relationship with him and his staff. Every time I talk to him, he’s been honest with me and always straight forward with everything he’s told me about his program and how he sees me as a perfect fit.”
Townsell’s and Katz’s solid relationship extends beyond this year’s recruiting cycle as Townsell nearly committed to Katz’s program after a one-year stint at the University of Nevada. Over the previous 15 months, the two have kept in contact and AWC assistant, Kyle Issac, informed Townsell of Sacramento State’s increased interest following a solid redshirt freshman season.
“I honestly made my decision just several days ago,” Townsell noted. “(Katz) called me earlier in the week and said he was going to review my film. The next day he talked to me and my family and he offered me and told me how much he wants me to be a part of his program. It meant a lot (the offer) came from the head coach, especially him.”
The Townsell family sat around and discussed the pros and cons and weighed whether it was smart for him to become a Hornet or return to Arizona Western for another season.
“We didn’t see any negatives in Sacramento State,” Townsell said. “Everything he told us was a positive. It’s only a two-and-a-half hour drive from my house and the coaches want to develop me. When I visited last year, all the players were very welcoming.”
Townsell, who spent his freshman season at the University of Nevada, was a huge asset to the Matadors’ basketball team this year as he averaged 12.4 points per game and shot 33% from the perimeter.
The 6-foot-7 wingman/forward is a versatile player and can play the two through four positions and excels on the offensive end of the court. Townsell can post up in the paint or stretch the floor and hit the outside shot. He also provides a ton of athleticism and can crash the offensive glass.
His playing style molds perfectly for Sacramento State’s offensive philosophy.
“Last year, they didn’t get up the floor as much as they would have liked,” Townsell said. “He thinks this year the Hornets should get up and down and play an inside-out attack, which is kinda where I play my best. I can post up people and I can also knock down the three and that’s something they want me to do. The playing style should be good.”
Another factor for Townsell becoming a Hornet is the commitment and excellence Katz expects inside the classroom. During his 12-year tenure, of the 39 players who expired their eligibility, 38 of the players left with a degree. Townsell plans to continue to study business while at Sacramento State.
Due to the NCAA’s decision on March 13, Townsell can not officially sign with the Hornets until the recruiting dead period is over, which is scheduled to end on April 15.