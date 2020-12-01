They weren’t billed as the main attractions, but they certainly stole the show.
Yuma’s Miles Morris and Holtville’s Chris Toth drove off with the feature event wins in the IMCA Sport Modified Division during the two-night Thanksgiving weekend Turkey Classic presented by Fisher Chevrolet and Bad Boy Designs at Cocopah Speedway.
Toth had the spotlight squarely on him on Friday night when he started 10th in the 20-lap, 18-car feature and drove all the way to the front, passing Morris in the process, to take the win.
Morris settled for second on that night.
But on Saturday night, Morris, starting second, held off Toth, who came up from his eighth place starting position and tried to make it two in a row. But Morris held on and Toth settled for second.
An interesting side note is that Somerton’s Ty Rogers, finished third both nights.
Morris, Toth and Rogers are regulars at the Somerton oval.
In what was billed as one of the main attractions, Mesa’s Chaz Baca won the IMCA Modified feature event on Friday, and Tanner Black, from Ottis, Kan., won the Saturday night feature event. Black ran second to Baca on Friday, and Baca ran third behind Black on Saturday.
The other main attraction, the Dirt Super Late Models, saw Don Shaw, from Ham Lake, Minn., win the Friday night feature and John Cornell, from Phoenix, win the Saturday night feature.
Yuma’s Kent Rosevear, the only local entry in the Late Models show, finished sixth on Friday and third on Saturday.
Also, the Open Comp Stock Cars lineup saw Zachary Madrid, from Phoenix, win the Friday night feature and Tyson Talkington, from Riverside, Calif., win the Saturday night finale.
The program also included the VERS (Veterans 45 years old and older) Dwarf Cars, and the Pro Dwarf Cars.
Steve Kapaun, from Surprise, Ariz., won the Friday night VERS feature and Tommy Valasquez, from Camarillo, Calif., won the Saturday night feature.
Darren Brown, from El Cajon, Calif., won the Friday night and Saturday night Pro Dwarf features.
Also on the Saturday night card were the Junior Sprints, the Mini Dwarf Masters and the Mini Dwarf Sportsman Divisions.
Gage Baldwin, from Lakeside, Calif., won the Junior Sprint feature, Ryan Brooks won the Mini Dwarf Masters feature and Eastyn Figueroa won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman feature.
The Turkey Classic was the last event on the 2020 Cocopah Speedway schedule. Next up at the Diamond in the Desert is the IMCA Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance, scheduled Jan. 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 2021.