Following Cibola boys basketball’s final game of the regular season last Friday in which they defeated the Kofa Kings, head coach Denis Ponder reflected on his team’s effort, remarking that as long as his team played hard and left it all out on the floor, he would be satisfied, no matter the result.

Such was the case on Friday night, even with a valiant effort in front of their home crowd, the Raiders’ 2022-23 season came to a close, falling to Red Mountain in the 6A Play-In contest by a score of 59-49.

