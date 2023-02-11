Following Cibola boys basketball’s final game of the regular season last Friday in which they defeated the Kofa Kings, head coach Denis Ponder reflected on his team’s effort, remarking that as long as his team played hard and left it all out on the floor, he would be satisfied, no matter the result.
Such was the case on Friday night, even with a valiant effort in front of their home crowd, the Raiders’ 2022-23 season came to a close, falling to Red Mountain in the 6A Play-In contest by a score of 59-49.
“I loved our effort tonight,” Ponder said. “I thought the guys played hard and fought with all they had and I couldn’t ask for any more than what they gave tonight.”
The Raiders were undone by a night of poor shooting and excessive turnovers in a hotly contested game full of intense defense.
The Raiders and Lions charged up and down the floor in a first half full of fast break points and second chances at the rack, but 12 Raider turnovers would allow the Lions to head into the halftime break up by six. A lengthy Red Mountain effort on defense made establishing a successful half-court offense difficult.
“The toughest part of tonight was that we just turned the ball over too much,” Ponder added. “Against certain teams we feel like we can push the pace and have success playing up and down the court, but there are also times where we want to be patient and work through sets. They extended the zone a lot and their length made it difficult on the passing angles, which was one of the bigger challenges for us.”
In the second half, the Raiders nearly cut their turnover mark in half with just seven, but another gremlin came into play on offense, as the Raiders couldn’t seem to find a way to make any shot from the field. Cibola shot 41 percent from the field and 27 percent from three, difficult marks to be successful with in a postseason contest.
Senior guard and team shooter Jonah Ponder went 2-for-7 from three-point land, while his backcourt mate, senior guard Jared Arias was 1-for-6 from range and 2-for-7 from the field.
Junior center Maddox Harmoney led the team in scoring with 14 points, adding four rebounds and an assist. Senior forward Derek Stanley added 12 points of his own with seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Arias finished with 11 assists, including a flashy lob to Stanley in the third quarter, who slammed it home with an emphatic dunk, sending Raider Gym into an uproar.
“The energy was there,” Ponder said. “We just gave Red Mountain too many chances with the turnovers and missed shots. I loved their effort... We were better with the ball in the second half, we just went long stretches without making any shots. There was a stretch of four to five minutes where we couldn’t make anything and they kept hitting layups. We had good looks, we just weren’t hitting them.”
Nonetheless, Ponder still found a way to smile after a tough loss to end the Raiders’ season when talking about the growth and performance of the team in 2022-23.
“The growth we had this year is what I enjoyed the most,” he reflected. “They spent a lot of time in the offseason together. I thought our seniors stepped up to lead when we asked them to play a lot of minutes with a bench that wasn’t super deep this year. They played a lot of minutes and showed up and tried to perform every single night.”
“I’m proud of the growth and effort of our guys and hopefully the younger guys saw that and take something from that and use it next year.”