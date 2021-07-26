Yumans will be well represented at the Southwest PGA Junior Prep Tour Championship, which is being held at Oakcreek Country Club Tuesday and Wednesday in Sedona.
Twelve local youth golfers - the most largest of Yuma competitors in the field since 1998 - will participate in the summer tour’s most exclusive event
Talent from all around the state will tee it up with an opportunity to compete against the best, however, the pool of players making the trip north are more than prepared to showcase their skills.
“Most of our kids have played in AJGA events this summer,” Mark Croft, director of golf at Yuma Golf and Country Club said. “They’ve seen some really good competition and they know what good competition is.”
Croft, who is in Sedona for the tournament, believes there are several local kids that can compete at the highest level this week.
“I think we have some kids that have a very good chance,” he said. “They know the number it’ll take to win. They’ve been here before. They’ve seen the other competitors and know what it takes.”
After a second-place finish in last year's event, Oliver House, playing in the boys 7-8 age division, is one of the more promising talents locally and eyes taking home first place this week.
John McMahen, a junior golfer at Gila Ridge High School, is one of the 12 participants in the field. Competing in the boys 16-18 age division, he’s thrilled to be a part of the Tour championship.
“It’s a big deal for me,” he said. “(This event) will be a pretty good confidence booster moving forward if I do well.”
Eli Felix, who competes in the girls 13-14 age division, admitted she’ll be nervous as she approaches the No. 1 tee Tuesday morning. But she aims to combat her jitters by taking deep breaths and having an easy swing approach.
“I can get pretty quick in my downswing (when I’m nervous),” she said.
Not only will she be battling the first hole nerves, but a golf course that’s been ravished by unprecedented rain over the weekend.
With a soaked golf course, the grounds crew has been unable to mow the roughs or greens in recent days. Positioning oneself in the fairways will determine the quality of golf that can be played over the next two days.
“This is U.S.Open rough,” Croft said of the conditions. “And the greens aren’t rolling as quickly as we’ve seen in the past.”
Outside of Felix, House and McMahen, the rest of the local golfers participating are: Brody Dreiger, Davin Grant, Brennan Reese, Devyn Chavez, Jovan Rodriguez, Jacob Kallinger, Scout Reese, Ian Williams and Yari Felix.