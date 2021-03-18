Ask Arizonans where San Luis is on the map.
It is unlikely many could pinpoint the small town cushioned on the US-Mexico border.
The San Luis boys soccer team (12-0 AIA), which will take on two-time defending state champion and No. 3 Brophy Prep in the 6A boys state title game Friday, is trying to bring recognition for their little-known city.
“I just tell people San Luis is three hours from Phoenix,” senior David Murillo said when he’s asked where the town is located. “They just don’t know where San Luis is, but if we win, everyone’s going to know San Luis, everyone.”
The challenge that awaits San Luis - a program vying for the program’s first state championship - is Brophy Prep who’s won the previous two 6A state titles and six of the last 12 in total.
The Broncos, led by Paul Allen, are athletic and physical.
Despite the uphill battle San Luis will face Friday night, the undefeated Sidewinders aren’t backing down.
“We’re ready to give it our all,” goalie Martin Sanchez said. “We’re going to play like we never have before. We’re going to give everything we have to offer.”
Walking into their final practice of the year, San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas noticed the elevated energy as players came to the realization this was the final practice of the year.
“It’s a very unique feeling,” he said. “I think they’re ready. They’re excited and they’re ready to go.”
San Luis’ approach all season has been to play every game like it’s their last. With the uncertainty about whether or not a winter season would start from beginning to end, the Sidewinders never took a game for granted.
Now, no matter the result come Friday against Brophy Prep, it will be the final time the 2020-21 Sidewinders play together as a team.
The opportunity to be crowned champions only fuels the motivation for a soccer program that has never won a state title despite being in the postseason all 18 years of existence.
“It would be a dream come true,” midfielder Ricardo Famania said. “San Luis deserves this. We’re going to fight until the last minute.”
Fueling the Sidewinders offense has been their ability to share the wealth offensively. Six different players have tallied five or more goals.
“The chemistry we have is unreal,” Murillo said. “We’ve been playing together since we were kids. Everyone here scores goals, it’s not just one player, it’s all of us. We’re family...Even the goalie scored a goal.”
San Luis co-principal Lucky Arvizo delivered a heartfelt and emotional message to the team before Thursday’s practice - the final tune-up before the showdown against No. 3 Brophy Prep.
The one piece of information that stuck with several players is having the opportunity to be remembered as the first team in school history to bring home the state championship trophy.
“We couldn’t be anymore motivated,” Sanchez said. “But with the speech, you want to play now.”
The Sidewinders are currently 0-2 in state title games all-time in school history, but Sanchez believes this could be the year San Luis finally brings home a state title.
“It’ll be great to win, it’s way overdue.” he admitted.
The senior keeper also possesses the confidence that his team has enough firepower to dethrone one of Arizona’s most successful soccer programs despite being 1-2 all-time in the playoffs against the Broncos.
“Despite (Brophy Prep) having more experience, it comes to talent and I’m pretty sure we have more of it. They may have all the titles, but it’s a new year and a new team.”
Several players, including Sanchez, noted the nerves were already kicking in. But the Sidewinders have a coping mechanism to deal with the anxiety.
Sanchez admitted he and several teammates will be hopping on the video game Call of Duty Thursday night to ease their minds.
Regardless of the pregame butterflies, this San Luis team doesn’t lack confidence.
“I think personally we’re the best team in the state,” Sanchez said.