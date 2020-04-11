Sports editor’s note: Though Yuma Union High School District golf teams play in the fall, the Yuma Sun doesn’t release its golf all-region awards until after Yuma Catholic plays its season in the spring. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, YC’s golf season was canceled after only two matches. Therefore, YC golfers were not considered for all-region awards.
With his dad on the bag, Hunter Nelson kept his mind loose and his swing free.
Nelson marched around the Catalina Course at Tucson National with a grin from ear to ear during the 2019 AIA Division I Boys State Championship in late October. Knowing a low score was incoming, Nelson kept conversations with his dad simple and, more importantly, not golf related.
“It was like playing a round with a friend.” Nelson said. “We just talked about how the Lakers were doing and stuff like that. It was like a surreal round. It didn’t feel like a different round really, things were just clicking, but what was nice was I got to walk with my dad. He was like my coach. Walking down the ninth hole (Nelson’s 18th of the day), I kinda looked over at him with a look that said, ‘Dude, do you know what’s happening?’”
What was transpiring on the course was a round Nelson will never forget. He posted a 7-under, 66 on his card and finished tied-for-ninth at state with 145 overall over two days. When he shot a 66, which came after a 79 on the first day, he birdied four of the par-5s and eagled another en route to his best round ever.
It was the first top-10 state finish by a YUHSD boys golfer since 2009.
His phenomenal senior season earned him the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Boys Golfer of the Year honors for the second consecutive season.
“I mean it proves to me that I can hang up (with the best) and that I have the talent to do it,” Nelson said. “It’s an honor.”
During his final year as a Cibola Raider, Nelson averaged a score of 36.7 per nine holes in the regular season with a low of 33. In eight of his 11 regular-season rounds, Nelson posted scores in the 30s, and in early October, he captured his first individual Yuma High School District title after finishing 1-under at Mesa Del Sol Golf Club, where he won by 13 shots.
But the season was a bit of a rollercoaster for the Cibola star. Despite shooting an even-par 36 in the opening match of the year, Nelson’s drives weren’t finding the fairways, leading to difficult approach shots.
“I guess my driving has cost me the most,” he said. “Those one or two shots can cost you three strokes. I was just working on Hank Haney’s, Tiger Woods’ old coach, pitch which is: ‘No two chips, no out of bounds balls and no three-putts.’ That was my main focus because if I can do that, then my scores are going to be really good.”
When the driver was dialed in, Nelson was unbeatable in town.
The next goal for Nelson is to play collegiately somewhere. The outbreak of COVID-19 hurt his recruitment some over the past several weeks, but he remains positive for the future. If not, Nelson is planning on attending Brigham Young University. He’ll attempt to walk-on for the Cougars.