A new face will command the quarterback duties for the Gila Ridge varsity football team against Imperial (Calif.) Friday night at home.
Sophomore quarterback Leo Valencia, who started the year on junior varsity, received the news Monday that he’ll suit up this week as the starting signal-caller for a Hawks’ offense that is itching for a spark.
“We’ve put a lot of thought into it,” Gila Ridge head coach Jessica Slaughter said. “We didn’t get the outcomes we wanted in the first two games and we’re trying something new.”
Sophomore quarterback Richard Bean started the second half of last week’s game against Brawley (Calif.) and delivered two scoring drives - the only two offensive touchdowns through two games for Gila Ridge. Slaughter noted Bean became more comfortable throughout each series.
“We’ll put all three of them out there and see what works best for us,” she said. “They’ve all been working really hard and we see the opportunity that Leo presents to us opening the passing game. And if we can open the passing game, the run game will be more dominant. We’re trying to put a balanced team out there.”
Valencia’s legs are another dimension that could provide challenges for opposing defenses. The 5-foot-9 quarterback is athletic and mobile in the pocket and can make throws on the run. Valencia will be making his first start at the varsity level and believes he is prepared for the moment.
“I’ve been working and working,” he said. “I got the call and I’m ready. I put the work in to be here.”
Following back-to-back road trips to begin the season, Valencia will make his start in front of the home crowd, an atmosphere that should allow him to be more comfortable.
“It’ll be fast in the start, but I’ll get used to it,” he said.
Along with Valencia and the rest of the team, Slaughter is excited to be coaching in Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday.
“I’m stoked,” she said. “These boys get to play in front of their parents and their fans. I teach math here and every day my students are asking, ‘Ms. Slaughter, when are we going to see football (here)?’ They’re very excited to see a home game and I’m expecting a pretty large crowd.”