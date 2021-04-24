For nearly two hours, Anahi Grijalva and the Arizona Western Matadors kept Central Arizona off the scoreboard.
Despite stranding 10 runners on the bases between the fourth and sixth innings, the Vaqueros finally capitalized in the seventh to edge the No. 19 Matadors (26-13 overall, 14-8 ACCAC) 2-1 and split Saturday’s doubleheader.
“It’s hard to say we had a bad day,” AWC head coach Nikki Bethurum said. “Because we did so great and (Central) played great too. We would have liked to have seen the bats come around.”
Cheyenne Hudson led off the inning with a single, before Sonia Solis belted a game-tying double. And moments later, Bella Garcia knocked in the eventual game-winning run with an RBI single to give the Vaqueros (24-11, 18-8) their first lead of the game.
“Anahi did amazing,” Bethurum said. “Hindsight is 20-20, maybe I could have put someone else in, but she was doing so great. I felt confident she could finish (the job).”
Despite Grijalva’s outstanding performance, the Matadors’ bats let her down.
AWC had two runners aboard with one out in the bottom half of the inning, but like the Matadors offense did all afternoon, they stranded them in scoring position.
Consecutive fly-outs by the Matadors ended the game. AWC has now split its last six weekend series.
“I wish the bats could come alive like they were at the beginning of the year,” Bethurum said. “But we are facing better pitching than we have faced in a long time.”
The turning point in Saturday’s game two loss came in the fourth inning. Once again, the Matadors found themselves with two runners on board. Christina Robles – a Cibola native – sprinted around third and headed home after Jocelyn Hernandez ripped a pitch into center field.
But the speedy Robles was gunned down by Solis’ throw from the outfield, keeping the Matadors lead at just 1-0.
In all, the Matadors left 13 runners on base. AWC’s only run came in the bottom of the third when Robles reached on an infield single.
She’d then steal second before scoring on a fielder’s choice to second two batters later.
“(Christina) and Cielo did a good job today,” Berthurum said. “At times, we had our two fastest runners on base at the same time, which is going to help us down the stretch.”
Defensively, the Matadors helped Grijalva get out of several jams. In the fourth and fifth innings, the Vaqueros loaded the bases with less than two outs, but AWC’s defense made every ball hit their way look routine.
The Matadors also turned a triple-play in game one of the doubleheader.
AWC will hit the road on Tuesday for a doubleheader Eastern Arizona.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.