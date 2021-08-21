Continuity, leadership and experience are qualities most junior college sports programs are often lacking due to the overhaul of rosters each year.
But after a shortened spring season and athletes not losing a year of eligibility, the Arizona Western men’s soccer team is the deepest – and possibly oldest – team Kenny Dale has fielded in his 17 years as a Matador.
“It feels great (to have this amount of talent returning,” Dale said. “The most important thing for me is that the guys know each other. And the biggest challenge at our level is pure leadership. Normally, guys come in as freshmen, feel like they’re new and then three months later, they’re our leaders. The leadership this semester has been very good.”
Dale emphasizes team chemistry as a key factor in determining success on the pitch. Unlike most sports, timeouts are not prohibited during play. Having third-year veterans is only going to propel the Matadors back to a Region I Final appearance and possibly a berth into the NJCAA National Championship tournament.
“In our sport, connection between the players is of the utmost importance,” Dale said. “In basketball, you call every play...Our guys have to be self-sufficient collectively and playing three seasons together, instead of just two, it enhances that facet of the game.”
The Matadors begin their season Sunday at Southern Nevada and will be led by Michele Signorelli, who’s led AWC in goals each of the last two seasons, including an impressive 10 goals in 11 games during the spring. All-American Ridwane Boukraa tallied four goals and six assists last season as a midfielder.
A slew of returnees make up the backline for the Matadors, with Federico Caronte, Matthieu Fiadjoe, Burak Cuban and Maarah Sidibe all garnering experience defensively.
Several new faces also could make an impact for AWC this season as they get acclimated to the college game. San Luis’ Erik Vera, Erick Mejia and Martin Sanchez have showcased throughout the fall camp their abilities to contribute this season.
“(Erik) is another new one, he was out a year ago,” Dale said. “I’m really excited about those guys. They made the commitment during the offseason to drive here every day for 7 a.m. practices. Their commitment has been really high level and they’ve come a lot. They’ve grown a lot tactically...Adaptability is the biggest challenge.”
Several freshmen – who are now playing their second season as a Matador – gained valuable game experience this spring with a nine-game conference schedule. The opportunity to face opponents in meaningful action has allowed several players to advance to a level where Dale usually sees some of his newcomers in the fall.
“Maybe so (they’re a step ahead than usual),” Dale said. “I haven’t thought of it that way. Obviously, we had a bigger spring schedule than usual. It was kind of a rough draft. It gave these guys an opportunity...because a lot of these guys were new in January. It gave them an extended preseason to get accustomed to the college (game), travel and the opponents. They took a lot from those nine games.”
Arizona Western is aiming to win the Region I Final and claim its first berth to the NJCAA Championship tournament for the first time since 2019. And Dale believes the consistency of his team will determine the success this season.
“One of the challenges we face with this group of players is where they seem to be doing well, they abandon their job description and freelance,” he said. “We’ve had challenges with teams in the past with this...They lost their self-discipline and assignments...They have to adapt to the level and circumstances...And they should be able to recognize different things are needed (to have success).
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.