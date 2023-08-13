Grisleda Villafana won the Mesa del Sol Ladies Night putting contest using 18 strokes in a 9-hole eclectic format. Christin Turner was second with a 19. Sunni Davis won the closest to the pin contest. Events are held each Thursday with varying formats, clinic topics and food and beverage specials.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League Carl Fritz, Will Young and Art McLaughlin won gross. Johnny Chambell and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Conrad Eisenach, Gary Hill, Rollie Harris and Lee Estes were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol on August 1st Bob Phillips, Jim Fitch, Roger Olson and Rich Fox shot 33 for the win. On the 8th Rick Parks, Donna Morris, Ken Rose and Mike Pierson shot 37 for the win.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Steve Gallego won with 5.42 points. Shannon Mason was second at 5.29 and Marilyn Cotter third with 2.53 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Harry McKemy won with Dave Lloyd second and Wayne Winslow third. Steve Parrish was the winning pick.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol in individual play the flight gross winners were Shannon Mason and Jerry Olson. Flight net winners were Steve Parrish and Marie Barchus.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Mike Niemi and Dennis Ferdig won gross with a 34. Mike O’Hanlon and Jose Flores were the net winners. In the Friday Open Twilight Scramble Todd Birney and Kris Sockwell won gross with a 36. Denney McKay and Mike Daily were the net winners.
• Saturday, August 26th: Gila Ridge Golf Team Boosters Shamble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, September 9: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble. Contact the golf shop.
• Saturday, September 9: Hooters Charity Scramble for Bridget’s Gift and Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact David at hootersyuma@restam.com.
• Saturday, September 21: End of Summer 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, September 30: Yuma Foothills Rotary 8th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
If you would like your event listed in this column please send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.