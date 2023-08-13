Grisleda Villafana won the Mesa del Sol Ladies Night putting contest using 18 strokes in a 9-hole eclectic format. Christin Turner was second with a 19. Sunni Davis won the closest to the pin contest. Events are held each Thursday with varying formats, clinic topics and food and beverage specials.

In the Las Barrancas Silver League Carl Fritz, Will Young and Art McLaughlin won gross. Johnny Chambell and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Conrad Eisenach, Gary Hill, Rollie Harris and Lee Estes were on the winning team.

