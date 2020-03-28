By Jackson Ramer
On March 16, just three days after suspending athletics, the NJCAA officially canceled spring sports. On-campus recruiting visits also came to a halt.
This came as a big blow to the Arizona Western College athletic teams as the Lady Matadors ranked 11th in the country in softball and eyed back-to-back NJCAA tournament appearances, while the baseball team held a .500 record in conference play and showed promise after winning five of their final six games.
Nikki Berthurum’s team (21-6 overall, 14-4 ACCAC) sat in 3rd place in the ACCAC standings and were winners of two straight. AWC’s pitching, led by Anahi Grijalva, posted a 2.17 earned run average through 27 games, which was second best in the conference. Grijalva was second in the ACCAC with a 1.30 ERA, 110 strikeouts while registering 12 wins.
Both Berthurum and AWC baseball coach Drew Keehn were unavailable for comment.
Impacting fall sports
For now, fall sports are scheduled as planned. However, despite being months away from play, the shutdown of sports and recruiting is having an effect on the men’s and women’s soccer teams.
For first-year head coach, Ivan Dizdar, this is a challenging first obstacle as the Matadors’ coach. Dizdar, who was introduced as the head coach on Feb. 18, looked to hit the ground running, but with classes being held online and face-to-face contact limited, it’s been a unique first five weeks, especially in terms of recruiting.
“For the recruiting season, I was really blessed by the amount of kids interested in our school which I think speaks volumes about the school,” Dizdar said. “There’s so many players interested that would like to be a part of AWC. I’m very happy to live in the times we are because technology certainly helps us with recruiting, but it does take away from the personal aspect of it.”
Another opportunity Dizdar is incapable of capitalizing on is building relationships with his new team. The downtime between seasons gives coaches – especially new ones – a chance to figure out who his team is off the field. Thankfully, Dizdar held training sessions and meetings with his girls before the lockdowns began.
“I was fortunate to be able to do some training sessions,” he said. “I was able to meet with them personally on campus, so I was able to establish a relationship with the team. We were also able to do some training sessions on the field which helped us create a bond between the players and coaches. However, I wish it was longer because we only had two to three weeks. Now, everything is online – which is less personable –, but we’re still getting it done in a good manner and we’re really excited for next season.”
With the majority of Dizdar’s players back home, he sends daily workout and practice videos that can be completed at home in order to keep his players in shape during this shutdown.
The men’s team is still looking to fill some spots via the recruiting trail, but luckily for men’s head coach Kenny Dale, many of his prospects visited before the lockdown of recruiting.
“We’re proceeding as though things will be normal by August,” Dale said.
During all of this, the AWC volleyball team continues to be smooth sailing during this crisis.
“We’re just taking everything day by day,” coach Lorayne Chandler said.
In regards to recruiting, most of the positions were filled and Chandler doesn’t think the postponement of recruiting visits will affect her team that much.