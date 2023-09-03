In the Gila Ridge Golf Team Boosters Shamble at Mesa del Sol Trent, Chris Karvoski teamed with Shawn McKeown and Sam Carroll for an 8 under par 136 to win low gross. Dean Wolfe, Tark Rush, Colt Pelfrey and Alex Munoz were the net winners with a 121.

In the Las Barrancas Silver League Marco Vitoria, Art McLaughlin and Mike Costello won gross. Larry Nicholson, Toby Wilson and Dennis Stiles were the net winners. Mardy Clark, Conrad Eisenach, Bob Lecorchick and Dan McKenzie were on the winning team.

