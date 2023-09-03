In the Gila Ridge Golf Team Boosters Shamble at Mesa del Sol Trent, Chris Karvoski teamed with Shawn McKeown and Sam Carroll for an 8 under par 136 to win low gross. Dean Wolfe, Tark Rush, Colt Pelfrey and Alex Munoz were the net winners with a 121.
In the Las Barrancas Silver League Marco Vitoria, Art McLaughlin and Mike Costello won gross. Larry Nicholson, Toby Wilson and Dennis Stiles were the net winners. Mardy Clark, Conrad Eisenach, Bob Lecorchick and Dan McKenzie were on the winning team.
In the Moose Lodge Scramble at Mesa del Sol Donna Fox, Cecil Benningfield, Steve Etheridge and Wayne Winslow won with a 33. Donna Morris, Tim McQuade, Evelyn Pribble and Jim Golden were second at 34.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Jack Parker won with 3.43 points. Tom McFarland was second at 1.76 and Wayne Winslow third with 1.16 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Dale Balmer won for a second week. Wayne Winslow and Hank Browning tied for second.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol 2 of 3 Best Ball Garry Sletten, Mike Bedoya and Shannon Mason won with a 6 under par 138. Cliff Weber, Wayne Winslow and Steve Parrish were second at 141.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Lars Brandt and Mike Schug won low gross, again in the Men’s Wednesday league. Josh Schreiber and Sean Toomey were the net winners. Jessica Chase was the overall winner in the Ladies Thursday short 4 contest. In the Friday Mixed Twilight League designated driver scramble Dennis Ferdig and Mike Niemi won gross with a 36. Glenn Matthews and Jim Wright were the net winners with a 31.
• Saturday, September 9: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble. Contact the golf shop.
• Saturday, September 9: Hooters Charity Scramble for Bridget’s Gift and Breast Cancer Awareness at Mesa del Sol. Contact David at hootersyuma@restam.com.
• Saturday, September 21: End of Summer 4-Person Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• Saturday, September 30: Yuma Foothills Rotary 8th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
• Saturday, October 14: Ballet Yuma’s 17th Annual Pointe and Putt Classic will be held at Mesa del Sol. Contact mschug@gvfsinc.com.
If you would like your event listed in this column please send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.