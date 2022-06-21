The Cibola Raiders volleyball team will open the 2022 season at home against Cesar Chavez Champions on Aug. 30. In the meantime, the club has already begun preparation for the upcoming campaign.
On Tuesday, Cibola High hosted the first day of a three-day volleyball clinic which was organized by the school's booster club. As part of the clinic, Northern Arizona University outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen and NAU assistant coach Sydney Lema served as mentors during Tuesday's instructional drills while the returning Cibola players in attendance sharpened their skills in various areas of the sport. This is Cibola's first official volleyball team activity of the offseason.
Meanwhile, first-year Cibola varsity head coach and former Raiders player Shannon Draper states all of this season's returning players are participating in the clinic. Draper says the goal of the summer clinic is to enhance the club's overall ability level while also building team camaraderie.
"In volleyball it's very easy to focus on one area of the game, but in this camp we are going to have every player practice every skill set," Draper tells The Yuma Sun. "We're hoping to develop one of our specialized positions and bring up the team morale as well."
After the clinic wraps up, Draper plans to continue holding open practices on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays of each week leading up to tryouts starting on Aug. 8. As the offseason continues, Draper expects this clinic will help towards establishing the foundation from which each player can translate the skills they have learned into live game situations.
"When you first learn something, it's kind of awkward and difficult. You have to practice it a bunch of times and fail a bunch of times before you get it all correct," Draper adds. "For the summer, the players get to work on things and by August, they'll be able to demonstrate those skills on the court easily."