Volleyball cruises to 3-0 win over Copper Mountain
YUMA – No. 20 ranked Arizona Western Volleyball (10-2) finished the weekend the way it started, beating Copper Mountain (0-3) in straight sets in the final match of the Dalton Overstreet Invitational on Saturday morning.
The Lady Matadors used a balanced attack to finish the weekend unbeaten with five players finishing with four or more kills in the straight-sets win over Copper Mountain.
The first set featured the largest margin of victory in a set this year for the Lady Matadors, taking the opening set 25-4 before taking the second set 25-11. For the second time in the match, the Lady Matadors held Copper Mountain in single digits, winning the third and final set 25-6 to win the match 3-0.
Amanda Juliao led the Lady Matadors with six kills while Evelyn Trivino had 15 assists in the win.
The Lady Matadors are back at home on Wednesday, September 6, hosting Phoenix in an ACCAC match-up beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the House Gymnasium. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for seniors while Arizona Western College students get in free with their AWC ID.