No. 18 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors Volleyball (11-2, 3-0) extended its winning streak to five matches with a 3-0 win over Phoenix (0-4, 0-4) on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.
Gabriela Martensson led the Lady Matadors with 10 kills while finishing second on the team in digs with five. Evelyn Trivino keyed the Lady Matadors attack, recording 24 assists in the win.
Phoenix took an early lead in the first set, scoring the first three points before the Lady Matadors took their first lead of the night with four consecutive points. Phoenix and Arizona Western stayed close throughout most of the first set with the Bears opening a 14-12 lead. The Lady Matadors scored the next three points to jump in front and scored 13 of the final 20 points to win the set 25-21.
The Lady Matadors fell behind early in the second set 2-0 but went on a 14-0 run fueled by back-to-back aces from Ma’o Lauhingoa as well as two Jazmin Cuellar blocks. The Lady Matadors built a 20-5 lead and hung on for the 25-11 win in set two.
Arizona Western allowed just nine Phoenix points in the third set, taking a 15-8 lead before outscoring the Bears 10-1 to finish off the straight sets win, extending their set winning streak to 13 consecutive sets won.