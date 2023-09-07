No. 18 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors Volleyball (11-2, 3-0) extended its winning streak to five matches with a 3-0 win over Phoenix (0-4, 0-4) on Wednesday night at the House Gymnasium.

Gabriela Martensson led the Lady Matadors with 10 kills while finishing second on the team in digs with five. Evelyn Trivino keyed the Lady Matadors attack, recording 24 assists in the win.

