YUMA — The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (2-3) wrapped up the Dalton Overstreet Invitational with a four-set loss to Lee College on Saturday morning in Prescott, Ariz.

The Lady Matadors got off to a good start, taking the first set with a 25-21 win before dropping the next three sets, 205-20, 25-19, and a close 25-23 loss in the fourth set.

