YUMA — The Arizona Western Lady Matadors (2-3) wrapped up the Dalton Overstreet Invitational with a four-set loss to Lee College on Saturday morning in Prescott, Ariz.
The Lady Matadors got off to a good start, taking the first set with a 25-21 win before dropping the next three sets, 205-20, 25-19, and a close 25-23 loss in the fourth set.
Daniela Jimenez led the Lady Matadors in kills for the third consecutive match, finishing with eight while freshman Makayla Fonoimoana had seven kills, the second most.
Natalia Slazynska led the team in assists, finishing the match with 15 while freshman Evelyn Trivino set a career-high with nine. Defensively, both Slazynska and Trivino led the team with seven digs.
As a team, the Lady Matadors had eight blocks while also tallying a game-high 34 total attacks in the third set.
The Lady Matadors finished the invitational 0-3, losing 3-2 to the No. 3 ranked Snow College Badgers while falling 3-1 to the No. 2 ranked New Mexico Military Institute Lady Broncos.
The Arizona Western Lady Matadors head to Henderson, Nev. to open the Coyote Classic against No. 1 Florida Southwestern on Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 pm.