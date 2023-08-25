Arizona Western Volleyball (5-0) won its fifth consecutive match to start the season, opening ACCAC play with a 3-1 win over Mesa (0-1) on Wednesday night at Theo Heap Gymnasium.

Amanda Juliao led the way for the Lady Matadors, recording 18 kills and 12 digs, finishing as one of two Lady Matadors in double-figure kills. Gabriela Martensson ended the match with 12 kills.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you