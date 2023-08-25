Arizona Western Volleyball (5-0) won its fifth consecutive match to start the season, opening ACCAC play with a 3-1 win over Mesa (0-1) on Wednesday night at Theo Heap Gymnasium.
Amanda Juliao led the way for the Lady Matadors, recording 18 kills and 12 digs, finishing as one of two Lady Matadors in double-figure kills. Gabriela Martensson ended the match with 12 kills.
After falling behind early in the first set, the Lady Matadors battled back and were able to hold off the Thunderbirds for a 25-23 win. Mesa dominated the second set, opening a lead as large as 10 points before taking the second set 25-18.
Mesa jumped out quickly in the third set but a late run put the Lady Matadors in front, capped off by a Josi Capellan kill to push the lead to 20-17, eventually winning the set 25-20. Arizona Western ran away with the fourth set, taking the set 25-11.
Evelyn Trivino set a new career-high with 51 assists while Aly Reeser led the team with 16 digs.