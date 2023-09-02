Arizona Western Volleyball (9-2) kicked off the Dalton Overstreet Invitational with a pair of wins on Friday afternoon, beating Copper Mountain (0-1) 3-0 before finishing the day with a 3-0 win over Central Arizona (0-6) at Walraven Gymnasium in Prescott.

Jazmin Cuellar led the Lady Matadors to a 3-0 win over Copper Mountain in the first match of the day, recording a career-high 13 aces while Evelyn Trivino led the team in assists with 13.

