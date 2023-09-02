Arizona Western Volleyball (9-2) kicked off the Dalton Overstreet Invitational with a pair of wins on Friday afternoon, beating Copper Mountain (0-1) 3-0 before finishing the day with a 3-0 win over Central Arizona (0-6) at Walraven Gymnasium in Prescott.
Jazmin Cuellar led the Lady Matadors to a 3-0 win over Copper Mountain in the first match of the day, recording a career-high 13 aces while Evelyn Trivino led the team in assists with 13.
The Lady Matadors opened up an 11-point advantage at 15-4 in the first set on back-to-back Aly Reeser aces. The Lady Matadors allowed just eight points in the set, taking the opening set 25-8. Arizona Western jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set and scored 10 of the first 12 points. The Lady Matadors outscored Copper Mountain 13-4 over the final 17 points to take the second set 25-6. After falling behind early in the third set, the Lady Matadors went on a run to open an 11-3 lead, forcing a Copper Mountain timeout. Copper Mountain wouldn’t score another point as the Lady Matadors cruised to a 25-3 win in the third set, taking the match 3-0.
Amanda Juliao finished the match with eight kills as the Lady Matadors ended the match with a .368 attacking percentage.
A Gabriela Martensson kill put the Lady Matadors up 16-8 in the first set, using a run to pull away from the Vaqueras. After Central Arizona cut the Lady Matadors’ lead to 17-11, Martensson stopped the run with a kill as the Lady Matadors finished off the first set with a 25-15 win. The Lady Matadors opened the second set by scoring the first three points and opened up an 11-point lead at 19-8, forcing a Central Arizona timeout. The Lady Matadors took a 2-0 lead in the match, taking the second set 25-13.
Central Arizona stormed out quickly in the third set, taking a 9-4 lead before Arizona Western was forced to take a timeout. The Lady Matadors battled back to take a 16-15 lead on a Josi Capellan and Martensson block. Arizona Western finished the match off with a 25-18 win in the third set, winning the match 3-0.
Martensson finished the match with 11 kills while Trivino led the team with 28 assists.