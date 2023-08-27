Arizona Western Lady Matadors Volleyball (6-2) finished the Chapman Automotive AWC Volleyball Invitational with a 3-0 loss to Salt Lake (4-4) in the final match of the day.

Evelyn Trivino led the lady Matadors with 25 assists and 10 digs in the loss to the Bruins while Gabriela Martensson tied a season-high with 14 kills.

