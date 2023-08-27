Arizona Western Lady Matadors Volleyball (6-2) finished the Chapman Automotive AWC Volleyball Invitational with a 3-0 loss to Salt Lake (4-4) in the final match of the day.
Evelyn Trivino led the lady Matadors with 25 assists and 10 digs in the loss to the Bruins while Gabriela Martensson tied a season-high with 14 kills.
The Lady Matadors and Bruins traded the lead early, going back and forth as Gabriella Martensson accounted for three of the Lady Matadors’ first eight points. The Lady Matadors scored four straight points to take a 10-7 lead before Salt Lake scored the next three to tie the set at 10. The Lady Matadors ran out of steam in the first set, falling 25-20.
Arizona Western fell behind 2-0 in the second set before scoring the next three points to take a 3-2 lead. After trailing for the majority of the set, Martensson put the Lady Matadors in front 19-18 with a kill. The Lady Matadors had set point at 24-23 before Salt Lake Scored the final three points to take the second set 26-24.
The Lady Matadors built an early 10-7 lead on an Evelyn Trivino ace and a Bruins attacking error before Salt Lake was forced to take a timeout. Arizona Western opened up a 15-8 lead, their largest of the match. The Lady Matadors held a 23-17 lead before the Bruins scored nine of the final 10 points to take the third set 26-24, winning the match 3-0.